washington-va-welcome-sign
Luke Christopher

St. Patty’s Day is tomorrow. Get yourself some corned beef!

Just what is St. Patrick’s Day? “St. Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of Irish culture on or around March 17,” according to timeanddate.com. “It particularly remembers St. Patrick, one of Ireland’s patron saints, who ministered Christianity in Ireland during the fifth century.”

