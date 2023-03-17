St. Patty’s Day is tomorrow. Get yourself some corned beef!
Just what is St. Patrick’s Day? “St. Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of Irish culture on or around March 17,” according to timeanddate.com. “It particularly remembers St. Patrick, one of Ireland’s patron saints, who ministered Christianity in Ireland during the fifth century.”
St. Patrick’s Irish-inspired food is corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, so on Friday, March 17, make sure you have it. It is so delicious. Speaking of delicious, come and celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Patty O's with a 4-course menu of your choosing including dishes inspired by the cuisine of Ireland and a selection from our dessert trolley.
Guests will be welcomed by bagpiper and the evening will be accompanied by a live Irish trio starring world-renowned fiddler: Rhys Jones
I hope that everyone will wear green and that you don’t get pinched by the leprechauns.
Winter’s end
Winter ends and spring begins on Monday (March 20), and I would like to leave this thought for the day: Winter is a time to enjoy feeding the birds and squirrels and walking in the snow . . . but winter, like everything else, doesn’t last forever. If winter was forever, all the energy and potential would reach its limits and inertia would set in. And so, slowly but surely, the cycle turns; everything moves on. Everything has its own time, its own season. Remember, the end of something good means the start of . . . something else good. All you have to do is be connected and in tune with the natural flow of nature’s energies.
CCLC has openings for infants
The Child Care and Learning Center has openings for infants beginning in June. Trinity Church in Washington on Gay Street houses the lovely space where CCLC’s excellent early childhood educators care for the youngest learners. This winter they have provided care for eight babies! In June, most of, these babies who have grown into toddlerhood will transition to the main building. To inquire about a space for your infant please call 540-675-3237 or cclc@rappcclc.org
Special birthday wish
Beverly Racer Exline would like to wish her sister, Lois Racer Jenkins, a happy birthday. Lois will celebrate her special day on March 18. According to Beverly, Lois lives in Rixeyville now but was born and raised in Rappahannock and lived here most of her life. Although she has moved, Lois looks forward each week to getting the Rappahannock News and reading it.
History: Taverns and Hotels
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
In 1802, Mrs. Anne Coxe acquired lot 8. She was the daughter of George Calvert’s brother John Calvert and his wife Helen (Bailey) Calvert and had married Capt. David J. Coxe 1799. In 1803, she received a license to establish an “ordinary” (an inn or tavern) at this site, so the building that still exists on this site was probably constructed in the very early 1800s. The main floor was used to serve meals; upstairs were several small private rooms that were rented to lady travelers and to more affluent gentlemen and a large common room with other travelers or even space on the floor. In 1850, after Anne’s death, the building was sold to Amos Dear and the building became known as Dear’s Hotel.
An 1833 plan of the town, shown above, shows that “Mrs. Restore’s house” was located on lots 42-43. Mary Resor resided there and maintained a tavern. In 1837, Thorn’s Tavern was located in the building. A merchant’s license had been issued to George Thorn in 1834 and an ordinary license had been issued to him in 1836. The building later became the Washington Academy and a boarding house before becoming the home of the Baggarly family.
Stay warm and have a nice week everyone.