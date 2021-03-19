Gay Street virtual talk
Join Gay Street Gallery this Saturday, March 20, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a Virtual Artists’ Talk. The event will showcase the gallery’s newest exhibition featuring Barbara Heile, a Rappahannock resident who is well known both locally and nationally. This is her first show at Gay Street Gallery and they are very excited to be presenting her new, non-objective work.
As Barbara puts it, “Something had been calling to me in my painting process — images of trees and natural light no longer expressed what had moved me to paint for so many years. I didn’t know what it was or what it would look like if it was to take form.
“A new kind of listening was needed with a trust in the process to let the new come to me.”
Kristen Morsches is a resident artist and instructor at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia. Although she began her career as both a painter and printmaker with a fine arts degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, Kristen has turned to ceramics as a more satisfying medium in which to express herself.
Nature is her muse for these “drawings in clay” and the Gallery is thrilled to be presenting her latest three-dimensional works. And Kevin H. Adams, resident artist who returns to Virginia from a winter painting exhibition on Cape Cod, is showing new landscapes from Virginia and Massachusetts.
“Stroll” through the gallery virtually as the artists talk about their work and process.
If you would like to see the work before the talk, it is on display now in the physical gallery, on the gallery’s website (gaystreetgallery.com), which also has a link to a Virtual 3D Gallery.
To get a Zoom link, email info@gaystreetgallery.com
The First Washington Museum
Amuseum was located on the remaining first floor of what had been an old three-story tavern on Lot 31. When Main Street was widened and paved after World War I, it was necessary to remove both the front porch and the second-story porch of the tavern. Subsequently, the two top floors were also removed, leaving only a single-story structure.
The museum was created by Miss Ruby Jenkins in 1975. Ruby had been a member of the all-women Town Council elected in 1950. The museum was filled with her private collections and with donations by Rappahannock County citizens. One room of the museum was a reproduction of an 18th Century kitchen, with copper kettles, kerosene lamps and samplers.
Another room was a recreation of a one-room schoolhouse, and a third was filled with the history of Rappahannock County and the town of Washington. When Ruby died, her heirs disassembled the museum and sold the contents.
Editor’s note: The historical information in this column was culled from Maureen I. Harris’ book,“Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
CFC’s new hours
Rappahannock CFC Farm & Home Center has new hours starting this week. The co-op will now be open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Sherri Burfield, whose special day is March 26.
Have a wonderful week!
