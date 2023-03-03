Striking bowls and vessels, paintings of Americana coming to Gay Street Gallery

Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, March 11, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.

Frederick Williamson returns to Gay Street Gallery with a new collection of his striking wooden bowls and vessels.
Mike Howat, a New Hampshire-based painter, returns to the gallery, with a new collection of paintings exploring collective memory, urbanization and Americana.
Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery’s resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia Cape Cod, and his travels.

