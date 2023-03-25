Signs of Easter on the way
“God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’”
— Billy Graham
The Easter holiday is upon us. The Amissville United Methodist Church has already placed their well-known silhouettes along U.S. Route 211 in Amissville to illustrate the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. I enjoy seeing them along the roadside every year.
It tells me that Easter is only a few weeks away. Then the Easter Bunny will be hoping to visit the children.
Loss of a friend
I heard the sad news that Chuck Hunter of Washington passed away last Thursday (March 16). Chuck, was a friend who always spoke to you when he saw you out.
A man that loved his flowers, you could see him anytime of the day working in them. He kept his garden so clean and beautiful.
I can remember the first time I met Chuck when he first moved to Washington, he came to the office at the old Rappahannock News building and introduced himself. A couple of weeks afterward, he came over and invited me over on his patio for a glass of cold ice tea.
I have to say that he had his ways at times, but underneath that layer of skin he was a true friend.
I remember when I would walk around the town some evenings he would stop me and talk about things going on in the town. He loved the Town of Washington but was not always eye to eye on everything that was going on in the town. He would surely let you know on the things he disagreed with.
He was a very unique person in his own way.
Chuck will be missed in town. May you rest with peace.
Seed swap
There is a big event happening at the Rappahannock Book Barn/Rappahannock County Library location this weekend. On Saturday March 25, beginning at 11 a.m. there will be a community Seed Swap.
This event will include available seed packs, tubers, bulbs and more, all free to bring home and start in your own yards. In addition there will be kid activities that involve seeds and nature. Bring seeds to swap, or just come to take home some seeds or tubers of your own. Members of the Rappahannock County Garden Club will be available to make suggestions or give advice on flowers and plantings. In addition there will be all types of gardening books at a spectacularly low price to purchase at the Book Barn. This is a collaborative program between the Rappahannock County Garden Club, County Library, Friends of the Library and the PATH Foundation.
Congratulations
Congratulations go out to Joshua and Amanda Alther of Washington, on the birth of their son, Jason Andrew Alther. Baby Jason Andrew was born on Thursday, March 16, at Fauquier Health, weighing in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches tall.
Breakfast and Egg Hunt
Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 10 Firehouse Ln., Washington, is having its All You Can Eat Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 8, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. There will be scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, hash browns, fried apples, orange juice and coffee. The cost for adults is $10 and kids ages 10 and under eat free.
There will be a free egg hunt to follow breakfast at 11 a.m. Candy helmets for all, stuffed animal prizes.
For more information, call 540-675-3615.
Greeting sun and spring
The staff of the Rappahannock News would like to formally welcome spring and encourage all residents and visitors to take time out to enjoy Rappahannock County’s rich natural beauty, whether it’s the lingering snow or daffodils blooming. Spring officially began on Monday.
Have a wonderful week.