Washington Post Office changes hands
With mixed emotions, Postmaster Tina Brooks announces that she is changing her place of employment. She will be transferring with USPS from Washington to Middleburg.
After almost 10 years in Washington, Brooks finally made her decision. Her last day was Wednesday, March 23. Tina started working here in November 2013. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to help customers when needed.
“I have made wonderful friends in Rappahannock and will be forever grateful to the Washington, Sperryville and Flint Hill communities for their support and patience with me and my employees during a rare and long wait for the new Post Office to open.”
“I loved everything about my job except leaving her friends behind she has come to know,” said Tina. With tears in her eyes, she said some of her friends she got to know have passed away.
When I asked Tina why she was transferring to Middleburg since it is about the same distance for her to travel for both places, she told me that she would be closer to her daughters. Some days after work she could stop by and see them before going home. Also she had some family and friends living there as well.
Kathy Tester, clerk for the Sperryville Post Office said she had worked with Tina 5 years or more, loved working with her and hated to see her go. She wishes her the best of luck with her new position in the Middleburg post office and said that Tina was a great boss, and she will be missed.
Although she is transfering, Tina said she will keep in touch and will come back to visit.
“ I was honored to be your Postmaster for nearly 10 years, proof that time flies! Stay well and enjoy your new office.”
Tina, you will be missed at the post office and by the community. The good memories will always stay with us.
Good luck!
I would like to welcome Terry Culbertson from the Bealeton Post Office, who is going to be the new officer in charge. I talked with him on Monday morning, and it seemed like he was filled with energy and ready to dive in and get things going. I am sure he will do a good job. Who knows, he might become the next postmaster for the Washington Post Office. So when you go in and get your mail be sure to stop by the window and welcome Terry to our town.
Welcome Terry.
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at some point.
Primary candidate gathers with county residents
Capt. Hung Cao, USN Ret., a Republican primary candidate for the 10th District, gathered with a number of residents last Friday at Quievremont Vineyard & Winery. He shared his unique background and reasons for running in a congenial and good-natured atmosphere. He left the gathering saying, "I hope to be back again soon and bring my wife. She will be so mad that she missed this. It is beautiful here and you have been so kind in having me."
Hung Cao is a retired Navy captain who served in Special Operations for 25 years. He and his wife April are the parents of five children who they homeschool. After their 13th move across the United States and around the world in the service of our nation, Hung and April made their home in Purcellville, where they have been active in their community and their church, Cornerstone Chapel for the last five years.
Well, he found out that he will be back on Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. at Quievremont to meet with folks and answer questions.
Ah, springtime!
What beautiful weather we had over the weekend. The birds were chirping. They were as happy as I was for the nice weather. My spring flowers are peeking through the ground.
This season brings increasing daylight, warming temperatures and the rebirth of flora and fauna. Spring officially began on Sunday, March 20. I encourage you to welcome spring by taking time out to enjoy Rappahannock County’s rich natural beauty. Although we still might be on a roller coaster ride some days, I can promise you that spring is well on its way.
Have a wonderful week.