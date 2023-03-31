Welcome Rev. Brevetta Jordan to First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church in Washington last week announced it would install its 13th pastor, Rev. Brevetta Jordan, on Saturday, April 29, at the 2 p.m. service to be held at the church on Main Street in Washington.
I had the pleasure of talking with Rev. Jordan by email on Monday and this is what she had to say:
“I am excited to join the First Baptist Washington church family and participate in what God is doing in this area and in this hour.
I am on assignment from God, and the most important gift I bring is the Spirit and anointing of the Lord – along with the willingness to hear and continue hearing from Him and to obey what I hear. That is what has brought me to this place at this time, and what will guide me and the church in the future. I hope to be able to assist the congregation in doing the same – knowing and loving God and His Word, obeying His will, enriching their personal relationships, and growing in fellowship with their Lord and one another. While I have earned a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in theology, along with other professional degrees, I am a lifelong disciple, continuing to learn and grow personally. It is my desire to bring encouragement, empowerment and equipping to those entrusted to me by teaching God’s ways, and preaching His Word, so we can live accordingly.
Together we’re going to press into God, follow His flow, and watch Him do what He does best. We are eager to serve in a reverent and relevant manner, learning how to live God’s ancient wisdom in today’s culture. We hope to accurately represent the excellency of Christ to a world that desperately needs Him.
We will not immediately change the meeting schedule, continuing to meet on the first and third Sundays at 11 a.m. until the Lord indicates that the congregation is ready to expand the schedule of services. We believe the Scripture that advises ‘unless God builds the house, we labor in vain.’ Our goal is to strive to do all as pleasing unto the Lord.
We have 150 years of foundation on which to build, bringing a fresh approach to be a light and influence in this community. We serve a big God who can do big things even in small places. We’re not just a local church, we are involved in a work that’s bigger than us. We are part of a body of believers, a faith community, and it takes all of us fulfilling our assignments to show the world the fullness of our multi- faceted God. We are looking forward in expectation to what the Lord has in store for First Baptist Church Washington, VA and the Washington, VA area!”
CCLC is hosting a Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
In partnership with the Headwaters Public Education Foundation and the Rappahannock County Public Library, CCLC is hosting a Dolly Parton's Imagination Library event on our main campus on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature book reading, free books to take home, seed planting, arts and crafts, and lunch for everyone who attends. Families who register for the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will receive one free book each month for children ages 5 and under. Children of all ages are welcome to participate. The primary goal of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is to create a love of reading. Reading with young children helps with speech development and vocabulary and supports Kindergarten readiness. Since the program's launch in 1995, 1.8 million books have been distributed to children in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.
A History of Whorton Hollow
The Rappahannock Heritage Club, a newly formed local genealogy group, presents “A History of Whorton Hollow: The land and its people by Misty Hitt Wright.” Misty is a local genealogist and historian with over 27 years of research experience. For the last year, Misty has been compiling information on the land and people of Whorton Hollow. She has used traditional research methods and genetic genealogy to piece together the history of the Whorton family who have lived in this beautiful area of Rappahannock since the colonial period. Join us as Misty shares the fruits of her labor of love on Tuesday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information about the club and presentation, their website is: https://rappahannockheritageclub.com
Space is Limited: Please RSVP by April 7, or email rappheritageclub@gmail.com, text: 540-522-0153 or call 540-987-8827.
Condolences
My condolences go out to the family of Josephine A. Alther of Sperryville, who passed away on Friday, March 17.
To many she was known as Josie, a woman who was a hard worker, she had her ways sometimes, but had a heart of gold.
I have to say, she has been a Josie for a long time, I mean years and years. I got to know her at Thornton’s Gap Baptist Church, Sperryville when I was still in school. She was a Sunday School teacher. One who loved the lord.
She loved to cook for her family and friends and was a good cook and no one would ever get up from her table hungry.
I can remember she can make the best macaroni and cheese and she would add tomatoes in her and it was so good. I have tried and tried to make it the same way and it would never turn out like Josie.
I also remember for the all day meeting at the church which , usually was the first Sunday in May, she would bring a big bowl of strawberry jello and it would have the big plump ripe strawberries in it. Wow, it was so delicious. I always wanted to go back for my second, but my mother always told me to leave some for the rest of the people. I was so disappointed I couldn’t go back. Best homemade potato salad you could ever taste and the cakes wow — was out of this world.
She would surely get my blue ribbon for the best cooked food.
This lady will be missed so much by her friends and family.
Memorial
There will be a memorial service for Chuck Hunter of Washington on Saturday, April 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the home of John and Beverly Sullivan. Chuck's sister Linda will be there and Elizabeth Keeler will speak. Everyone who wishes to join them is very welcome.
Wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Austin Huff of Washington. He will celebrate his special day on Sunday, April 2.
April Fools’ Day
Remember that Saturday, April 1, is April Fools’ Day, the day to pull jokes on your friends. According to Wikipedia, “April Fools’ Day (sometimes called All Fools’ Day) is celebrated every year on April 1 by playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes. The jokes — and their victims — are called “April fools.” Some newspapers, magazines and other published media report fake stories, which are usually explained the next day or below the news section in small letters. Although popular since the 19th century, the day is not a public holiday in any country. I am letting everyone know a week early so that you can prepare. Be careful everyone — someone might just play a practical joke on you!
Have a wonderful week everyone.