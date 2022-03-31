Keeping Rappahannock pristine, and the Easter Bunny is comin’ to town
According to Torney Van Acker, “A big shout out to RLEP (Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection) volunteers who braved the cold and wind last Monday to remove litter from both directions of Route 211 between Amissville and the County line. 21 large bags of trash were collected. Thanks for keeping Rappahannock beautiful.”
Firehouse Treasures takes a break
Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop is closed until Tuesday, April 5. They will be changing out winter clothes and decor for all things Spring! The shop appreciates your patronage and understanding. Any questions? Call the shop at 540-675-1245.
Easter Bunny coming to WVFR
The Easter Bunny is coming! The Easter bunny is coming! Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be having an All You Can Eat Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with an Easter Egg Hunt to follow at 11 a.m. Come enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, biscuits, hash browns, orange juice and coffee prepared by your favorite Fire and Rescue volunteers, and get those last minute Easter photos. Adults and kids ages 12 and older $10, kids ages 11 and under eat free. All proceeds to benefit the firehouse’s daily operations. They are looking forward to seeing you there.
April Fools’ Day
Friday, April 1, is April Fools’ Day! The day to pull jokes on your friends. According to Wikipedia, April Fools’ Day (sometimes called All Fools’ Day) is celebrated every year on April 1 by playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes. The jokes and their victims are called April fools. People playing April Fool jokes expose their prank by shouting April Fool. Some newspapers, magazines, and other published media report fake stories, which are usually explained the next day or below the news section in small letters. Although popular since the 19th century, the day is not a public holiday in any country. So be careful everyone, you just might get practical jokes pulled on you.
When taxes came to Town
In an act of the Virginia General Assembly passed on Feb. 28, 1898, the Town Council was authorized to impose a property tax and other fees, with a further provision prohibiting the granting by the court of a license for the sale of liquor without the consent in writing of the majority of the electors of the town qualified to vote.
The act read as follows:
“11. The council may impose a tax on real and personal estate in said town, which shall not exceed thirty cents on the one hundred dollars of the assessed value thereof. The council may also impose a license tax for the privilege of doing any business within the corporate limits of said town, to be half as much as may be imposed by the existing laws of the state on such business, for state purposes, and may also impose a full tax not to exceed fifty cents per capita on every male inhabitant of said town over the age of twenty-five cents per capital on every male inhabitant of said town over the age of twenty-five years…
In case a liquor license should be granted the license tax to sell by retail as now provided by law shall not be less than twenty-five dollars nor more than fifty dollars, to be determined by a majority vote of the council; provided, however, that no license to sell wine, ardent spirits, malt liquors, or any mixtures thereof, alcoholic bitter, or fruit preserved in alcohol by wholesale or retail, or in any other way, in the corporate limits of said town or within one mile thereof shall be granted by the county court of the county of Rappahannock nor by any other authority to any person or persons, clubs, firms, or corporations, unless and until the applicant for such business shall file before the court the consent in writing of a majority of the electors of said town as to the number of such electors shall be accepted as prima facie correct.”
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Have a wonderful week.