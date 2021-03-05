How Rappahannock recovered from Depression-era blows
By the year 1930, Rappahannock County had struggled through the chestnut blight, the loss of many apple crops from frost and the clear-cutting of the mountains whose woods had provided major income to many families. The brutal drought of the early 1930s and the Great Depression were two more blows to this rural population.
The town of Washington benefitted from the projects initiated by Roosevelt’s New Deal. In the mid 1930s, the town obtained a grant from the Works Progress Administration and issued $20,000 in bonds to construct the Washington Water Works, a system of pipes that originated at a spring in the mountains and flowed into a reservoir before reaching the town.
Home demonstration agents employed local women to make clothing for the poor — one of the sewing rooms was in the old mercantile building in town.
And the Civilian Conservation Corps built Skyline Drive, bringing flocks of tourists to the town for food and lodging in the late 1930s following economic recovery.
In like a lion, out like . . . ?
We’ve all heard the saying: “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” After Monday morning’s rain, cold and gusting winds, it sure seems like an appropriate comparison. But where did the phrase originate?
According to the “Farmers’ Almanac,” while many sayings are based on careful observations and turn out to be accurate, others are merely rhymes or beliefs of people who thought bad spirits could adversely affect the weather. Those beliefs often included ideas that there should be a balance in weather and life. So, if a month comes harshly (like a lion), it should end calmly (like a lamb).
March is considered an unpredictable month, in which we can see warm spring-like temperatures or late-season snowstorms. However, this saying seems to be more tradition than true weather predictor. Will March really go out like a lamb, or is this weather here to stay for a while longer? We’ll just have to wait and see.
March birthdays
Editor’s note: The historical information in this column was culled from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
