Showing our Rappahannock moms some gratitude this Mother’s Day
For this week's column, I am going to contribute most of my column to our wonderful mothers on their special day which is this Sunday, May 14.
A mother is a selfless, loving mom who must sacrifice many of their wants and needs for the wants and needs of their children. A mother works hard to make sure their children have the best there is to live comfortably in life.
I know it is still hard when Mother’s Day comes around for some. For those whose mom is no longer living, a holiday that is all about celebrating that special day can be truely a hard time. It is for me. Something you never will get over. We have to keep going. So let’s take a moment out and look up and remember this quote by an author unknown:
“The skies look beautiful everyday because Heaven cannot contain the beauty that you radiate. I miss you mom.”
This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and although we celebrate it once a year, we don’t need a special day to show our gratitude to our mothers. Let her know that she is loved and is the best person on this whole earth.
Looking for that special Mother’s Day gift? Remember to shop local, and check out R.H. Ballard’s jewelry, purses, summer scarves/wraps are all 15% off through Mothers Day. They also have a wide selection of candles, books cards, and French Jacquard Linen in stock for gifts.
Also within walking distance in town, Geneva Welch Gallery and The Inn at Little Washington Shops, Gay Street Gallery and Wine Loves Chocolate. I am sure one can find something nice for their mom.
Remember how wonderful your mom was to you? Wouldn’t this be an excellent time to say, “I love you, Mom,” with a flower, goodies and to take her out somewhere special for lunch?
Maybe a mother dreams of going: The Inn at Little Washington or Gray Ghost Vineyards. Now, you can make her dreams come true.
The Inn opens at 1 p.m on Mother’s Day. They will be featuring a special 7-course spring tasting menu created by 3 Michelin-starred Chef Patrick O’Connell. For reservations or more information, please contact our reservations team at 540-675-3800 or visit their website.
Maybe you would like to treat Mom to a relaxing and fun filled day at Gray Ghost Vineyards, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. Festivities include winery tour with owner/winemaker Al Kellert at 11:30 a.m., live music by Heartstrings on Saturday (12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Mo and Mary Mac on Sunday (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.), food by Bill's Backyard Barbeque, wine tasting specials and gifts with purchase. Free admission, no reservations necessary. The winery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To salute our mothers and everything they accomplish on a daily basis for our families. They deceive something special on this special day.
Here a poem I would like to leave for all the moms:
A Precious Mother
Mom, you’ve given me so much,
Love from your heart
and the warmth of your touch.
The gift of life and you’re a friend to me.
We have a very Special Bond
which only comes from God…
I’m sure you agree.
As a child I would say Mommy I Love You,
Now you’re my Mother so dear
I love you even more
with each and every new year.
If I could had chosen,
I would have picked no other
Than for you…to be my lifelong friend
and Precious Mother.
— Author unknown
Dolly Parton rescheduled
The Dolly Parton' Imagination Library event that was canceled earlier this spring will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Child Care and Learning Center in Washington — rain or shine. Please join CCLC, Headwaters and the Rappahannock Public Library for book reading, free books to take home, arts and crafts, and lunch. Families who register for the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will receive one free book each month for children ages 5 and under. Children of all ages are welcome to participate.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms! May your day be filled with special memories.