Light, air and glass on display at Gay Street Gallery
Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, May 27, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.
Featured at the Washington gallery will be Diana Branscome with her breathtaking creations of light, air and glass. A Virginia native, at her Charlottesville studio Diana chiefly works with recycled and reclaimed glass, ranging from bottles to factory throwaways to scrap art glass.
Jack Albrittain's first show at Gay Street Gallery. His textured and stylized-yet-representational paintings evoke both beauty and mood. From D.C., and with an MFA from the New York Studio School, Jack has exhibited his work at galleries in New York and elsewhere.
Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia, Cape Cod, and his travels. Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
Put it on your calendar so you don't miss it! If you can't join us for the reception, please note that this exhibition continues through August 13.
Many Thanks from CCLC
I hoped that all the mothers had a wonderful Mother’s Day and hopefully did not have to do any cooking. I really enjoyed the day off from cooking. I received some nice gifts from my children. The weather was gorgeous. I could not have asked for a better day.
The Child Care and Learning Center is so very thankful for all the donations this week! The Give Local Piedmont non-profit fundraiser was a huge success and such a fun way to spread out donations to a large community all at once! CCLC collected about $1000 more than last year which is so very much appreciated!
It was also Teacher Appreciation Week and several of our families helped CCLC make our daily treats over the top wonderful. Thank you to The Muddy Mare for the nature made chapsticks, Deborah Baldwin for the strawberry cobbler, Dan and Abbey from the Black Twig for their delicious strawberry shortcakes, Monica Chavez (Elvira's mom) for the Fajita Fiesta, Katelyn Cole for the amazing lemonade bar, Bryce Wharton's mom, Stephanie. who made yummy #1 Teacher decorated cookies, CCLC Board Member, Kate Woodard for the special soaps, Ploy Good night made her famous thai crispy tofu, and Kim and Andrea for their work preparing the potato, salad bars and coordinating the whole event.
The week culminated in a fabulous Mother's Day Luncheon by the Preschool teachers, Amy Ruble, Ploy Goodnight, and Michelle Jenkins. Ploy made wonderful decorations and catered the Thai main dishes with donated meat from Amanda Bywaters from Bean Hollow Grassfed. Amy Ruble and Linda Opseth, Madison's mom, made the delicious desserts. The Mother's Day event was a spectacular event ending a beautiful week of gratitude!
D.A.R.E. Day
It’s that time of year again. The Annual D.A.R.E. Day festivities will be held on Wednesday, May 24, at Rappahannock County Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. This is a day of education and fun for the whole family.
Deputy Fincham has planned a fun-filled D.A.R.E. day for the students. There will be lots of exciting activities including a K9 demonstration, petting zoo and bounce houses.
The Washington Volunteer Fire Department fire truck will be visiting. Please be sure to send your child a change of clothes and a towel in case they get soaked with the spraying of the fire hose. That will be fun.
Sheriff Connie Compton will be providing a pizza lunch, cotton candy, and snow cones for all students. Parents and volunteers, please bring your lunch.
Be sure to send your child with a bottle of water, sunscreen, and comfy clothing.
Just a friendly reminder that May 23, 24 and 25 are early release days.
If you have any questions regarding D.A.R. E. day, contact your child’s teacher or the Sheriff’s Office. Come out and let’s have a day of fun. Let’s hope that the day will not be unrelentingly hot for everyone.
Reunion
That time of the year again when the Clatterbuck and Smoot families get together for their reunion on Saturday, June 10, at noon at the Rappahannock County Park, Washington. Bring a dish and drink to share, as well as memories.Come and have a good time and to catch up on the news.
Dark Skies Program
There will be a Dark Skies event at Rappahannock County Park, on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. There will be two presentations: “What’s Up in the Sky Tonight?” by James Granahan (NOVAC) and “Artificial Lights: Down and Out for Wildlife” by Marshall Jones (RLEP Board).
The Dark Skies programs are a collaboration between the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection and the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority. The next Dark Sky program is scheduled for June 3, at 8:30 p.m., when a full moon will be on show.
Apologies
My apologies go out to the Middle Street Gallery for not listing them in last week's edition for a place to shop for a mother day gift. They are located at 311 Gay St. (entrance on lower level facing Main Street). Feel free to shop for any occasion, open Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Have a wonderful week everyone.