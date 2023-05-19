Light, air and glass on display at Gay Street Gallery

Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, May 27, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.

washBranscome-18.jpg

Diana Branscome works with recycled and reclaimed glass, ranging from bottles to factory throwaways to scrap art glass.
washAlbrittain-18.jpg

Jack Albrittain paintings evoke both beauty and mood.
washAdams-18.jpg

Kevin H. Adams unveils new paintings from Virginia, Cape Cod, and his travels.

