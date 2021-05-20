The history of the Historical Society
In 1964, more than fifty people met at the Rappahannock County courthouse to organize the Rappahannock Historical Society. Judge Raynor Snead chaired the meeting, and William Carrigan and Dorothy Davis helped explain the reasons for the formation of the society.
The following year, the Virginia Telephone and Telegraph Company donated a building to the society and a 2,250-foot parcel of land to put it on. The Telephone Company had originally planned to raze the building, but Carrigan argued that it should be preserved. Shortly thereafter, a moving contractor was engaged, a basement dug, foundation poured, and the building was placed on the donated lot at a cost of $2,750 for moving and an additional $2,750 for landscaping.
In 1974, the building underwent renovation, including repairs to the foundation, roof, and floors at a cost of $7,419. In 2000 the building was moved again to a place on Gay Street and an addition was constructed that nearly doubled the size of the building.
The society was not very active during the 1970s, but when Howard and Helen Holschuh came to the county, they brought the society back to life. Catherine Knuepfer, Arland Welch, Lucia Kilby, and Misty Hitt were administrative assistants, managing the society offices and answering historical and genealogical inquiries. After that, Judy Tole became the executive director and her husband, John Tole, served as president of the society’s board of directors.
The Rappahannock Historical Society Museum building now houses the offices, research library, museum and a modest gift shop. Many visitors enter the doors of this building to learn more about the town of Washington and about Rappahannock County. The society collects, preserves and interprets the unique history and heritage of this area and showcases donated artifacts of the county in its museum. The gift shop features books, historical maps, memorabilia and products from Rappahannock County.
An important task of the society is to assist individuals in researching genealogy. Material on about 1,000 Rappahannock County families has been gathered. Early volunteers abstracted Rappahannock County birth, marriage and death records, as well as wills and chancery records. The society’s Cemetery Project has investigated graveyards in the county and identified thousands of individuals buried there. They collect and maintain historical information on county churches, schools, houses, mills, businesses, wars, towns and many other topics. Oral histories obtained from many County residents supplement documented information. And if that’s not enough, they also conduct research on the history of specific homes and properties in the County, tracing the land and its owners back to when Rappahannock was still part of Culpeper County and beyond, to the original land grants from Thomas Lord Fairfax and King George II.
The society has also digitized much of its collection, with a searchable interface accessible on its website (www.rappahannockhistsoc.org).
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
