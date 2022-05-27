Exciting time for kindergarteners
Graduation is an exciting time for our sons and daughters and grandchildren. It’s both an ending and a beginning. Pre-Kindergarten class at Child Care Learning Center received their graduation certificates on the morning of Wednesday, May 18.
The room was filled with parents and grandparents to see their little one rise up to the next level in their life. Watch out Kindergarten here we come.
Executive Director Lisa Paine-Wells started out by giving the welcome and remarks to everyone.
Several songs were sung by Pre-K Clubhouse children, “Country Roads,” “I love You, You love Me,” “ABC Zoo-phonics A through E” and “You are my Sunshine.”
Presentation of certificates and graduation of the 2022 Pre-K Rising Kindergarteners by Connie Smoot.
I had the opportunity to attend the ceremony to see my grandson, Roman, receive his certificate. It was sad in one way and happy in another way.
After the ceremony, refreshments were served on the outside.
While different for children this year, it was the start of a brand new chapter in their lives.
Huge thank you to all Pre-K teachers for giving their heart and soul to the children, so that they may be successful in all that they do.
To all the little ones, I wish you the best of luck.
Class of 2022
Congratulations to all the graduates of the Class of 2022 at Rappahannock County High School. I know this is a big moment for the senior class to receive their diplomas. This day is always full of opposites: cheers and solemnity, memories and dreams, childhood and adulthood, goodbyes and hellos.
Although there have been many changes for the seniors over the past couple of years, I hope that your dreams will take you to the corners of your smile, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known.
Remember that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
Rappahannock County Library Is Gifted Historical Reference by the SAR Culpeper Minute Men Chapter
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, Virginia Society and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) recently donated the book “Genealogical, Burial, and Service Data for Revolutionary War Patriots Buried in Virginia” to the Rappahannock County Public Library.
SAR Compatriot Bryant Welch of Castleton presented this reference to librarian Amanda Weakley on behalf of the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter. Compiled by Myron E. Lyman, Sr., the reference includes available detailed data about each Revolutionary War soldier buried in Virginia including rank, cemetery, pension, and spouse. There is also a section with photographs of memorials to patriots buried in cemeteries throughout the Commonwealth.
The appendices include a patriot and cemetery list by county and independent city. The list of patriots buried in Rappahannock County includes surnames of founding families and current residents such as Amiss, Griffin, Hitt, Jackson, Lillard, Miller, and Woodard. The cemetery name, GPS coordinates, and location directions for Rappahannock’s Patriot burials are included in the cemetery section.
“We thank the Culpeper Minute Men for this important addition to our reference collection. Residents should take a look and see if you can find your Rappahannock ancestors or family in the index,” said Ms. Weakley.
“It is important to research, remember, and honor ancestors who fought to ensure our freedoms,” Welch said. “By joining the SAR, I have been able to learn more about my family’s participation in the American Revolution in Virginia and South Carolina.”
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is a lineage-based organization serving the Virginia Piedmont of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Greene, and Rappahannock counties.
If you believe you may descend from a Revolutionary War Patriot who supported the cause of American Independence, the Culpeper Minute Men would welcome you to one of their meetings. For more information on the Chapter, meetings, newsletter, and who can join the SAR, go to: https://sites.google.com/view/culpeperminutemen
Birthday wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to Sheila Gresinger, who celebrated her birthday on May 19, Sally Haynes, blew out her candles on Sunday, May 22; and Ann Baumgardner, May 26.
Big Sale at Book Barn
Paperback books on sale! Come by the Book Barn on Saturday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up some great books for summer reading. Small paperback novels are half price: six for $1; trade paperbacks are two for $1 and Gardening books are “Buy one, Get One Free.” Can’t beat that deal.
Lots of childrens’ books, classics, Civil War history, travel, biographies, CDs, and DVDs are available. Stop in for something new and interesting to read!
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day is much more than a three-day weekend: It’s a day of remembering the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials for their loved ones who died during military service. Many people place American flags on the graves.
So let’s take time on May 30, to raise the flag high and pause in prayer to say “thank you” for the free lives we’re living. We should feel proud every day for our beautiful flag and for the great fortune we have to be Americans.
Monday also marks the beginning of summer. For some of us, we are waiting for the hot weather and the next big holiday to come in with a bang on July 4.
Buckle up!
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force this weekend. Keep those seat belts buckled! The “Click-It-Or-Ticket” program will be strictly enforced.
Stay safe and have a happy Memorial Day!