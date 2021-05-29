Amazing birthday lady
Wishes of all types and sizes poured into Amissville for Sarah Latham’s 100th birthday on May 21. Signs in her yard announced the special occasion and people honked their horns in salute as they passed by.
Latham was editor of the Rappahannock News for 25 years beginning in the mid-1950s.
May you have many more birthdays, Sarah!
Anniversaries/birthdays
James and Jean Shaw celebrated their anniversary on Friday, May 21. May you both keep this love alive and cherish one another for many, many more years to come. Happy belated anniversary.
Wedding anniversary wishes go out to Steven and Judy Alther of Washington. They will celebrate their special day on Sunday, May 30.
Belated birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Pat Grigsby. She celebrated her special day last Wednesday, May 19.
Class of 2021
Congratulations to all the graduates of the Class of 2021 at Rappahannock County High School. I know this is a big moment for the senior class to receive their diplomas. This day is always full of opposites: cheers and solemnity, memories and dreams, childhood and adulthood, goodbyes and hellos.
Although there have been many changes for the seniors this year, I hope your dreams will take you to the corners of your smile, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known.
Remember that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day is much more than a three-day weekend: It’s a day of remembering the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Many people visit cemeteries and memorials for their loved ones who died during military service. Many people place American flags on the graves.
On this Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, let’s take time out of our daily routine and remember all those who gave their lives for our freedom.
Monday also marks the beginning of summer. For some of us, we are waiting for the hot weather and the next big holiday to come in with a bang on July 4. Be safe and have a happy Memorial Day, everyone.
Weekend deals
R. H. Ballard is having a sale in the shop and on the website this weekend May 28-31, with 30 to 50 percent off select items throughout the shop, including vintage items, tablecloths, placemats, towels, home decor, puzzles and children’s items. Rugs will be 20 percent off. If locals purchase online, they can choose local pickup and receive free shipping.
Buckle up!
The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force this weekend. Keep those seat belts buckled! The “Click-It-Or-Ticket” program will be strictly enforced.
Stay safe and have a happy Memorial Day!
Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.