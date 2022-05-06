Prayers for our country — and county
Today — Thursday, May 5 — is National Day of Prayer, when people gather to pray from noon to 12:30 p.m. I hope everyone takes the time to remember our country and county in this difficult time.
Let us pray that God would bring an end to the invasion in Ukraine. Always remember in prayer our country, county, towns and neighbors — especially those risking their lives on the front lines.
Celebration of Life
In Amissville, the family will hold a celebration of life for Sarah Latham on Sunday afternoon, May 22. They welcome the community to attend but ask that you let them know if you’d like to come so they can plan ample refreshments. Please telephone daughter Sally Haynes right away at 540-547-7017 for details and to RSVP.
Birthday wishes
Belated birthday wishes to my grandson, Trey Singleton, who celebrated his special day on May 1 and My son, Jonathan, will celebrate his birthday on May 11. Finally, birthday wishes to my grandson, Roman Slade Nicolas Clatterbuck, who will celebrate his birthday on May 23. Last but not least, wishes go out to my grandson, John-Michael Fox, who blows out his candles on May 25.
Wishes
Congratulations go out to Alvin and Pat Grigsby on their wedding anniversary. They will celebrate on Thursday, May 19. May you both have many more years to come.
James and Jean Shaw will celebrate their anniversary on Saturday, May 21. May you both keep this love alive and cherish one another for many, many more years to come. Happy anniversary!
Mother’s Day
This Sunday, May 8, is Mother’s Day, and although we celebrate it only once a year we don’t need a special day to show our gratitude to our mothers. In this challenging year of 2022, let us make sure that we take time to thank the women who gave us life. I share the following from lyricist Howard Johnson:
“M” is for the million things she gave me;
“O” means only that she’s growing old;
“T” is for the tears she shed to save me;
“H” is for her heart of purest gold;
“E” is for her eyes, with love-light shining,
“R” means right, and right she’ll always be.
Put them all together, they spell “Mother,” a word that means the world to me.
By the way, Don’t forget some beautiful flowers or take her out for lunch for your mom.
To all mothers: Happy Mother’s Day!
Licensed in 1803
Mrs. Annie Coxe applied for a license in 1803 to operate an ordinary in the large, white double galleried building which had been constructed between 1735 and 1740, she reported.
According to Mrs. Walker, the Washington House lot was originally owned by George and Lydia Calvert who sold it to Annie and her husband, David Coxe.
The first commissioner of the peace for the newly formed Rappahannock County took his oath of office in the building and before the county was created in 1833, local “Gentlemen Justices” met at Coxe’s Ordinary to settle disputes and run local business. The Bell on the upper balcony was used both to call the justices to meetings and customers for dinner.
“Meetings were held here about the forming of the county and where the county seat was going to be. Court was even held here at times,” reported Mrs. Walker’s daughter, Fran Eldred. “Annie Coxe apparently had her fingers in every pie in captivity!”
Upstairs in the building are several smaller, private rooms which were rented to lady travelers and to more affluent gentlemen and a large common room shared with another weary soul and even space on the floor. The menu served at the ordinary was whatever Annie Coxe had prepared that night for her family.
When Mrs. Coxe died in 1850, the ordinary and its tavern were sold to settle her estate and purchased by Amos and Phoebe Dear. “Then when she died in 1900, it came into the Thornton family and we’ve been here ever since,” Mrs. Walker reported.
[The Inn at Little Washington now owns the building that housed Coxe’s Ordinary.]
This information was excerpted from “On The Morning Side Of The Blue Ridge: A Glimpse of Rappahannock County’s Past” by Daphne Hutchinson and Theresa Reynolds.