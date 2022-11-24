Thanksgiving blessings and fond memories
It’s Thanksgiving, a time we travel “over the river, and through the hollows” to celebrate with family and friends.
In the years passed on Thanksgiving Day, my heart would warm with anticipation as I look forward to the family and grandchildren who will squeeze around the table, chairs and sofas in my home, joking, laughing and eating together on Thanksgiving Day.
After the turkey and dressing, the family scatters: Some watch TV while others just shoot the breeze about Christmas coming or take a nap until dessert time. All gather later in the day to grab some of the leftovers and embrace as they say their goodbyes.
Let’s all take a few minutes in these coming days to think about what’s important in life to us.
What a precious gift it is to have a day set aside to offer thanks, to turn our thoughts away from work, financial concerns and national hot topics, and toward the people and things that bring joy into our lives and the fond memories we have from losing a loved one over the years.
My mother really took great delight in preparing the turkey. The aroma on Thanksgiving Day was heavenly as it wafted throughout the house. My mother baked pies and side dishes, and set a very fancy table. After the meal, when it was time to say goodbye, mom would always give us food to take back home. We were happy campers.
Mom, thank you so much for each memory you have given me. Each thought of you does give me cheer. You gave your love to everybody here on earth. I always try to follow in my mother’s footsteps when it comes to a family holiday to celebrate with my children and grandkids.
I like to have my table spread with turkey and the side dishes and desserts. So that my children have memories like I did when I was growing up. When leaving for home they can take food with them.
All of us could beneﬁt from taking the time to notice the beauty surrounding us, and this is the season to do it. I know it’s a busy time for us at our work and with the holidays around the corner — we are in a hurry, trying to get it all done.
But remember to stop, if only for a few minutes each day and notice the beauty around you — your family, your children, the decorations of the seasons, all things in nature. There is beauty in all things, one just has to take the time to ﬁnd it. When you do, enjoy it as wonderful memories and hold them close to your heart.
I know that the holiday can be a happy time for some and a sad time for others.
Thanksgiving will not be the same for me. My beautiful granddaughter, Olivia Grace Clatterbuck will not be seated at the table with all of us. With her big eyes and the smile on her face to see all the food on the table. Olivia liked to have the dishes of food on the table. For me it was the buffet style.
I guess I have to say that I always took things for granted over the years and thought that Olivia would be here forever and be at my table for all the holidays to eat. Life took a different turn.
Her death has left a giant hole in my heart and I miss her dearly. Not a day goes by that I do not think of my baby girl. Something I will never get over.
This Thanksgiving, when you are planning a meal and having the family over, enjoy each moment and let them know how much they mean to you and be thankful for the time you spend together. We never know when someone we love so much can be taken from us in the twinkle of an eye.
I keep telling myself that my granddaughter was a precious gift that I had. And the time we had together was so precious, I will hold those memories in my heart and will treasure them forever. Those memories will get me through the holidays. I know she is in heaven and will be looking down on all of us on Thanksgiving Day with her big twinkling eyes and her smile on her face.
Mom and Olivia, thank you so much for each memory you have given me. I will treasure the time we spent together. Each thought of you both will give me happiness and strength to keep going. You both gave your love to everybody here on earth. Today, I would love to whisper in both of your ears: I love and miss you both so much. I hold you both in my heart forever until we meet again.
Happy Thanksgiving Day in Heaven mom and Olivia.
On another note:
Whether you are staying home or traveling far, I want to wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving Day.