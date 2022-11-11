Tis the season: The history of the Garden Club’s Greens Workshop
It smells good in the firehall, like Christmas, and people are happy, knowing they are earning the money for the charities of the Rappahannock County Garden Club (RCGC). When in full swing, the RCGC’s Greens Workshop looks like mayhem barely controlled. This work goes on for three days, with four days of the week before Thanksgiving spent in the woods and at gracious neighbors’ gardens, cutting the fresh greens, conditioning them, and getting them to the firehouse. It’s hard work too, standing all day, piling up branches, making proper bundles, stacking wreaths and yards of greenery.
The Washington Fire Hall’s center is piled a yard deep with evergreens of all kinds: box, pine, spruce, etc. On the side nearest to the parking lot are five tables with wreath making machines. Around them are women in aprons and gloves snipping away to make bundles for the wreaths. At the back of the hall is the garland machine, and someone is always asking, “How many more feet for this one?” The sales people bring updates, such as, “Only 80 more wreaths to go,” or “200 feet of garland left to do.”
In the kitchen are some of the members who have volunteered to feed everyone, making stone soup or dishing out chicken pot pie from large pans. Christmas music fills the air. It’s hard work too, keeping plenty of hot coffee, warm tea and spiced cider to fuel a busy workforce. On the other side of the hall are the decorators, the Masters of the Glue Guns and wires with their supplies of bows, nandina berries, and pine cones. The decorators are busy, making sure that the eight swags for the church are exactly the same, making sure that all the items ordered by customers are perfect.
It’s an old tradition, this making of greenery for the holidays. It goes back 70 years, and although there have been some changes, it has basically remained the same: Make fresh wreaths, swags, garland, and centerpieces of superior quality for county residents, have a good time together, and raise money for the good deeds of the Rappahannock County Garden Club. We send children to the Virginia Federated Garden Club’s Nature Camp located in Vesuvius, Virginia, we award scholarships to county high school seniors, and we support historical and community projects.
Let’s see how it all began, and then how it developed into the system now in place, led by this year’s Chair and her merry elves.
The RCGC minutes for October 1952 included a note that the making of Christmas wreaths and decorations as a means of raising money was discussed and a chairman was appointed for the sale. A sum of $29.10 was reported. Thus are chronicled the lowly beginnings of the Garden Club’s current and only annual fundraiser. While the October 1952 minutes did not specify the reason for raising the money, it was clear in succeeding months and years that the club’s members wanted money to do the good work listed above.
That goal has not changed. The list of children from the county who have attended Nature Camp dates from 1950 with Becky Jones leading the list. This camp is an educational experience aimed at creating future leaders in the natural and environmental sciences. Two children were sent annually beginning in 1960, and three children in 2005 using funds generated from the Green’s sale. In addition, we awarded the first annual scholarship to a Rappahannock County student attending an accredited junior college.
The first “Greens Sale,” as it came to be called, were individual events with club members making wreaths and centerpieces at home and bringing them to be sold. It was noted that there were no florists or nurseries in the county, and that these holiday items would be filling a local need. Later on in the 50’s, the Greens Sale was altered to become a “Greens Sale and Bazaar,” and members were asked to bring three donations of either candy, cookies, wreaths or arrangements. In the 60’s the bazaar aspect also included the sale of stocking stuffers and tree ornaments. Tea and cookies were served to customers. Location of the sale varied, with the Washington Baptist Church and the Washington Fire Hall as frequent sites.
The first report of a “Greens Workshop” is found in the November 1970 minutes when two days of work was scheduled. Often in the early years, the work was done in various barns and tack rooms in the county. Husbands got credit for hauling the greens and maintaining the machines. (Husbands still get a lot of credit in that department even today!) In 1972, the first wreath-making machine was used, and in 1976, it was noted that the Greens Workshop would be held at the garage of Mrs. Robert Anderson and there would be three weekends of selling items.
Eventually, in 1979, another wreath-making machine was purchased, and in 1981, it was decided that all the greens would be pre-sold and made to order. Work on making the sale items was then cut to one week, and now, work is completed in three days, with four days of the week before Thanksgiving spent cutting and conditioning the greenery. We are now the proud owners of five wreath-making machines and an ancient garland machine that cannot be replaced. Net sales from the event have increased considerably, from the first $29.10 to over $6,700 in 2019, the last year we held the workshop before Covid shut us down for two years.
Venturing into the forest in late November, in boots, gloves and hats, to cut greenery is not for the fainthearted. And eight hours of work standing over the cutting tables in the fire hall is not easy either. But membership in the club requires that all members work at least one day on cutting and two days in the fire hall, and new members are duly reminded of the annual chore, but in fact, they look forward to the few days of camaraderie and fun, with teasing, jokes, and good natured arguing over holiday tunes. There is the wonderful feeling of accomplishment when all the orders are finally filled, and all the buyers have oohed and aahed over the finished products.
The Garden Club has used the making of holiday wreaths, swags, and centerpieces as a fundraiser for 70 years now with no end in sight. It’s just another example of the Rappahannock community coming together to work for a good cause, and having a good time in the process.
You can order our items at rappgardenclub.org or you can contact Ann-Marie Stacey at 540-987-8249 or amstacey66@gmail.com to place your order over the phone or via email.
— By Helen Williams
A reminder for Veterans Day
Rappahannock County High School is inviting all community Veterans to join them for a special breakfast to honor your service on Friday, Nov. 11, from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be a guest speaker and program following the breakfast.
The Child Care Learning Center would like to wish everyone a Happy Veterans Day from the CCLC school age club.
Wishes
Happy anniversary to my brother, Donald Ray Burke, and his wife Carol, as they celebrate their special day on Thursday, Nov. 17.
New co-op hours
CFC Farm and Home Center, Washington, has new hours for the fall and winter months: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 7:30 to 4 p.m.
Have a wonderful week.