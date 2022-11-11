Tis the season: The history of the Garden Club’s Greens Workshop

It smells good in the firehall, like Christmas, and people are happy, knowing they are earning the money for the charities of the Rappahannock County Garden Club (RCGC). When in full swing, the RCGC’s Greens Workshop looks like mayhem barely controlled. This work goes on for three days, with four days of the week before Thanksgiving spent in the woods and at gracious neighbors’ gardens, cutting the fresh greens, conditioning them, and getting them to the firehouse. It’s hard work too, standing all day, piling up branches, making proper bundles, stacking wreaths and yards of greenery.

