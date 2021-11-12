Celebrating Betty Buntin’s remarkable 105th birthday
Last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, friends and neighbors joined Mrs. Betty Buntin to celebrate her remarkable life and her 105th birthday. Tea and lunch were enjoyed in Trinity’s parish hall, during which Mrs. Buntin reminisced about having met and married her Southern Gentleman, the renowned Sheriff Buntin, in 1941 at Martha’s Vineyard. After World War 11, her husband was posted to Rappahannock County, and the young couple rented a room from the Moffett’s, then they lived in a house on Piedmont Avenue, until they moved into the present home on Main Street. For many years, Mrs. Buntin was the Director of Social Services for the county.
An avid reader of the newspapers to this day, Mrs. Buntin displayed her awareness of current events when she remarked, “Here we are all gathered, and no-one is wearing a mask.” Her lifelong wisdom was evident when Betty worried about whether churches would be able to attract young people in this day and age. Noel Laing gave a hilarious account about growing up in the county when he and his fellow miscreant teenage boys feared retribution from Sheriff Buntin, who knew them all, knew their parents, and knew where they lived!
— Kay Wilson
Thank you Kay Wilson for the lovely write-up on Betty Buntin.
Free community Thanksgiving concert
Wendy Aichele, piano, and Angela Snyder, violin, will present a free community Thanksgiving concert on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of Washington Baptist Church at 180 Gay St.
No strangers to the Rappahannock music scene, these two friends have been sharing their music with the community for the past seven years. In addition to their occasional public concerts, they have regularly provided music for community worship and memorial services — the most recent being the outdoor memorial service in Little Washington a year ago for Washington resident Ray Gooch.
In addition to music by Handel, Brahms, Debussy and Dvorak, their Thanksgiving Concert will feature a set of dance tunes set for piano and violin, and will conclude with the folk classic. Ashokan Farewell by American composer Jay Ungar. The concert is free and open to the public. A reception in the Fellowship Hall will follow the concert, and all are welcome. Those attending the concert are encouraged to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.
Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop
The Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop will be giving 10% off your purchases next week (Nov. 16, 17 and 20) when you bring in a new, unwrapped child's toy! Help make the season brighter for those in need. The shop is open on Tuesday and Wednesday, from noon till 4 p.m. and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The thrift shop will be closed the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 23, 24 and 27) so they can spend it with their loved ones.
Firehouse Treasures is so thankful for the wonderful community where we live and for the volunteers! For any questions? Please call the shop at 540-675-1245 or check them out on Facebook.
