For as long as anyone can remember, there has been a community Thanksgiving service on Thanksgiving Day in Rappahannock County. Continuing this tradition, the Rappahannock Clergy Association will once again sponsor an ecumenical Thanksgiving service on Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St. in Washington. The George Washington 1789 “Thanksgiving Proclamation” will be read by Mayor Fred Catlin and a special offering will be received to support the Ennis Family. Clergy and lay participants from area churches will take part, and a community choir led by Wendy Aichele will provide special music.
Sharing preaching responsibilities will be the Rev. Elizabeth Keeler, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Jeff Thompson, pastor of the United Methodist Charge. This special community service of thanksgiving and goodwill is open to the public, and all are welcome.
2022 Senior Angels
Do you love to give? Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Senior Angels will once again be available for adoption! Come on out to the Rapp at Home gym at 567 Mt. Salem Ave. in Little Washington from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to adopt a precious Rapp Senior for the Christmas holidays. You will choose from over 100 seniors, sign them out, shop for their 4 wishes, and return everything wrapped and attached together, along with the angel for identification by Monday, Dec. 12, so that all gifts can be delivered before Christmas to the senior angel recipients. Call Darcy at 540-522-3958 for more information, if needed.
Friends of the Library forge benches out of recycled plastic
Bill Nenninger, Amanda Weakley, Librarian, Kim Sadowski, Anne Nenninger and Helen Williams gathered recently at the newly installed Trex bench next to the Book Barn. There are now 11 benches around Rappahannock County. Local Organizations have collected approximately 6,000 pounds of plastic which have been turned into benches by Trex. Photos by Ruth Welch.
Book Barn news
Speaking of the Book Barn…It will be open Nov. 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and do some early Christmas shopping. Lots of possibilities are available for all age groups and even a selection of “freebies.”
Be sure to sign up to be a Friend of the Rappahannock Library and receive a free book bag.
A Christmas Carol
Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) will present “A Christmas Carol” at the Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St. in Washington on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 11, the show will be at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults if purchased in advance, and $20 at the door. Admission for children 12 and under is $5. You can purchase your tickets online at www.raac.org. More details on Page 6.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...