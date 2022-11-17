washington-va-welcome-sign
Annual community Thanksgiving service to return

For as long as anyone can remember, there has been a community Thanksgiving service on Thanksgiving Day in Rappahannock County. Continuing this tradition, the Rappahannock Clergy Association will once again sponsor an ecumenical Thanksgiving service on Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. at Washington Baptist Church, 180 Gay St. in Washington. The George Washington 1789 “Thanksgiving Proclamation” will be read by Mayor Fred Catlin and a special offering will be received to support the Ennis Family. Clergy and lay participants from area churches will take part, and a community choir led by Wendy Aichele will provide special music.

Bill Nenninger, Amanda Weakley, Librarian, Kim Sadowski, Anne Nenninger and Helen Williams on the newly installed Trex bench next to the Book Barn.
