A spooky evening in Washington
In spite of mother nature with rain, there were kids still roaming the streets for candy in Little Washington. Maybe not as many kids as last year. For those that were out, I hope they all had a spooktacular night.
CCLC Trunk or Treat
Lisa Pendleton, Program Director for the Child Care Learning Center, would like to thank the sponsors for last Friday night’s (Oct. 28) Trunk or Treat. Battlefield Automotive donated the funds to help them purchase the food and supplies, Griffin Tavern, Headmaster's Pub, the Pit Stop, and Lee’s Orchard for the bushels of apples. Vickie Wink donated gift certificates for massages from The Amazing Asher, and several super teachers gave 15 hours of babysitting. Each gift certificate came in a well-stocked gift basket that the School Age teachers arranged.
The Wagner family set up a pirate themed trunk and won Best Trunk award. The organization would like to thank Joey and Vickie Wink for bringing their giant spotlight again this year. CCLC thanks their neighbors, the Trading Post and St. Peter Catholic Church, for the hospitality in allowing CCLC to use their parking areas.And most of all, CCLC thanks the School Age Club teachers; Elvira, Maggie, Ryan and Evan, and all those behind the scenes that made this event a huge success. Event leader, Elvira Yanez, said, "We didn't know we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun."
Art Tour
Veteran’s Day
Don’t forget to head out to the Rappahannock County High School to attend the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.
Rappahannock County High School is inviting all community Veterans to join them for a special breakfast to honor your service on Friday, Nov. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be a guest speaker and program following the breakfast.
Fundraiser
Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue are having their Ham and Turkey dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m.
Mom’s don’t want to fix dinner that day, load up the family and head down to the Amissville fire house for their ham and turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn or corn pudding and the most delicious cranberry sauce and hot rolls. There will be various desserts.
Adults; $15, children 6 to 12 eat for $6 and children ages 1-5 can eat free. If you want more to eat, might be the best way to go eat all you can for $20. Prices sound good to me.
All proceeds will benefit the Amissville Fire and Rescue Company.
Wear your orange
With the month of November now having arrived, many huntsmen will be heading to the woods for their favorite sport. So please, please be careful, as no one likes to report any tragic events. Be sure to wear your orange cap or vest so you can be seen by other hunters.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go to a special young lady, Parker Critzer, who will be celebrating her special day on Monday, Nov. 14. And to a sweet lady, My sister Judy Alther celebrates on Friday, Nov. 18.
Fall back
Remember to turn your clocks back one hour this Sunday, Nov. 6. Daylight Saving Time changes are also the perfect reminder to do as our fire departments recommend: change the batteries in your smoke detectors.