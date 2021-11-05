49 years of wonderful memories
It all started with David “Scratch” Clanagan, known to many of us as “Scratch,” and that is who I know him as.
When he was younger and living at home with mom and dad, Scratch had this passion that when he got old enough to work, he was going to get a construction job, building roads.
He would play in the dirt, using a shoe box for a bulldozer pushing dirt, making believe that he was building roads everywhere. Scratch said that his mother often would talk about him making a sound like a bulldozer pushing dirt with the shoe box building roads. His mother told him that he made such a loud noise that one could see veins in his neck popping out.
The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dream. Follow your heart, be prepared to work hard and sacrifice some along the way. Above all, don’t let anybody try to limit your dream. Follow your dream and your heart, you will succeed in life. And this is what Scratch did, follow his dream.
He started working at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) in 1972 in Little Washington. Scratch worked about 17 years then he transferred to VDOT in Warrenton, in which he worked out of the Amissville construction site until it was closed down. Then he came back home to the Washington VDOT where he officially retired as of Oct. 29. All together he worked 49 years.
Wow the memories he made over the years.
When a co-worker retires, a part of the community leaves with them. You miss the camaraderie and laughter enjoyed by all. But it also means no more meetings, waking up to a screaming alarm clock, and watching the clock till quitting time.
Quote from Southern Living: Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway.
As Scratch said, “I am honored to have worked with and met so many wonderful people over the years and will surely miss them. I reflect on 49 years of wonderful memories that I made over the years.” He looks forward to his retirement and having more time to spend with his wife Linda, taking care of his amazing wonderful parents, working around home catching up on things that he had to put off over the years and spending more time in his ministry and his church.
Linda, his wife, said that she was glad that he was finally retiring so he could take better care of his health and do the things they wanted to do.
Scratch is the pastor of Love and Faithfulness church located in Front Royal. A man who wears a smile all the time and one who loves the Lord and always puts the Lord first in his life.
Here is a quote from wishesmessages.com that I thought would suit Scratch well on this occasion: “You are about to board a really long flight, so put your seatbelt on, clutch the armrest tight. The flight will take you to a beautiful destination. It’s called retirement. Life’s longest vacation.”
Congratulations on retiring, Scratch, you have my fullest support on all of your future endeavors and whatever life decides to throw your way. Enjoy it to the fullest.
Spooky Washington
Little Washington celebrated Halloween with great fanfare as kids were strolling to decorated homes and businesses through the town getting candy.
The Trinity decorations outside were nicely done again this year. I really liked the big black cat. What a spooktacular night for all!
The kids could not have asked for a better evening for trick or treating.
County’s villages activities
As you know, the Christmas in Little Washington parade is off, to be replaced by a day of activities in each of the county’s villages. The Town of Washington will kick it off with festivities on Sunday, Dec. 5. Dot Lessard and Kim Nelson have more of the specific details, and we’ll have more coverage in future editions.
In preparation for that day, Mayor Frederic Catlin would like to invite fellow Washingtonians to join him at Town Hall on this Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. to consider what additional ideas the community could come up with to showcase the town, fun activities or events we could hold, and help bring everyone’s good ideas forward. Since this is open to all residents and will include elected and appointed officials of the Town, it could be construed as an official Town meeting.
All are welcome! Bring your good ideas!
Preschool storytime
Next week, Nov. 8-14 is children's book week at the Rappahannock County Library. This year marks the 102nd anniversary of this event. Children's book week began in 1919 and is the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country. In honor of this special event, officials invited a local author to come to preschool storytime to read her new book.
Local author Bonnie Reading will read “It's Time for Bed Sweet Child of Mine.” Bonnie uses fun rhymes and colorful illustrations by Brit Ali to excite children about bedtime. Please join organizers as they welcome Bonnie at Preschool storytime on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the Library's Jamieson room.
Wear your orange
With the month of November now having arrived, many huntsmen will be heading to the woods for their favorite sport. So please, please be careful, as no one likes to report any tragic events. Be sure to wear your orange cap or vest so you can be seen by other hunters.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to Lindley Garland, who will be celebrating on Sunday, Nov. 7. Lindley is loved and adored so much by her grandparents, Chuck and Diane Moore of Harris Hollow.
New hours
Baldwin’s Grocery has new hours for now. Baldwin’s will now be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to Saturday.
Fall back!
Daylight savings time comes to an end this weekend. You should set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. The change officially comes at 2 a.m. local time on the first Sunday in November. Sunday’s change means the sunrise and sunset will be one hour earlier on Nov. 7, meaning there will be more daylight in the morning hours.
Have a wonderful week.