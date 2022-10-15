A new room for toddlers at the growing CCLC
According to Lisa Pendleton, Program Director for the the Child Care and Learning Center, the organization has opened up a new infant toddler classroom in the Trinity Church on Gay Street.
They are very thankful to Trinity Episcopal Church for supporting CCLC's mission to support our community and its growing need to provide child care. Its enrollment has doubled in the last year and the waiting list is getting longer.
The new infant toddler classroom allows CCLC to continue servicing the community with high quality child care. The classroom is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. Call CCLC at 540-675-3237 or write CCLC via rappcclc.org to learn more.
Many people feel that one of the best ways to honor and respect their loved ones who have passed on to greener pastures is by decorating their graves with beautiful flowers.
It was a nice family day for the Racer family, placing Fall flowers on their family graves the other week.
The family — Timmy Leonard from Fredericksburg, Lois Jenkins from Rixeyville and Beverly Racer Exline from Washington — met at the Washington Masonic Cemetery, then went to the cemetery in Gid Brown Hollow and put flowers on the graves, then on to Sperryville. Afterward Beverly and Lois had lunch at Ruby Tuesday in Culpeper. They had a nice day to put the flowers on the family graves.
By the way, this month is a good month to view the night sky. Remember that on a clear night, the October sky offers a display of stars, constellations, and bright planets, including Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Sometimes you can see the beautiful Milky Way or meteor showers. For those who have telescopes, be sure to look to the sky and see what you can find.
Happy hunting.
Have a wonderful week!
