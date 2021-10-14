October is a good month to view the night sky
Remember that on a clear night the October sky offers a display of stars, constellations, and bright planets, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, constellations, and the beautiful Milky Way and sometimes meteor showers. For those who have telescopes, be sure to look to the sky and see what you can find.
Happy hunting.
A bustling town...in 1936
The federal Works Projects Administration (WPA) funded a historical inventory of the town in 1936. The project was researched and written by Margaret Atkins of Sperryville. Her description of the town included the following:
“Washington is one of the delightful small towns of the Virginia Piedmont. Its residents are composed of happy, contented people, maintaining a pleasing social life among each other, and never at any time too much ‘hurried,’” yet still having their own pleasures. The town is incorporated and has shaded macadamized streets. It is well supplied with five churches, two auditoriums, a National bank, a hotel, two wayside restaurants, ten tourist homes, county court buildings, a Masonic Hall, the Washington High School with over 200 pupils, a barber shop and other business places and professional offices. The town is situated on the Lee Highway sixty-five miles from the nation’s capital, to and from which three motor stage coaches operate daily. Other motor lines traverse the town on a regular schedule providing connections (via railroads) to all parts of the United States. The Post Office operates six daily mails to and from the town. It is a delightful place in which to spend a quiet vacation amidst beautiful and agreeable surroundings.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Ukulele Circle meets
Blue Ridge Ukulele Circle will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Rappahannock County Park from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m (weather permitting). Bring a chair, music stand, song sheets (if you have them), your uke, and maybe even a friend. It’s free and it’s super fun! No experience necessary. And if you don't have a ukulele, you can borrow one from the library.
Revival
According to Pastor David Clanagan, Steve Burnette will be ministering in Praise and Worship and preaching God's word on Friday, Oct 15, and Saturday, Oct 16, at 111 Water St., Front Royal at 7 p.m. each night. It's going to be powerful. It's high time for the church to arise and wake up and go to work and become Fishers of Men. I'm asking all churches to come together and come to this much needed event. We need to become Fishers of Men and get the word out, bring in the lost, sick, and the depressed, Clanagan said.
For more information, call Pastor Clanagan at 540-247-1739.
Wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to Skip Giles, Bill Scoggin and Mike Massie of Washington; they all celebrated their special day on Monday, (Oct. 4).
Belated wishes go to Chris Keyser who celebrated his day on Oct. 11.
Birthday wishes go out to Jonathan Moore on Oct. 15, Debbie Knick who will celebrate her special day on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Prayers
Let's remember Ricky Pullen and Steven Alther in our prayers each day. They have been under the weather.
Stay safe and have a wonderful week.