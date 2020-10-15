Planting trees
The Rappahannock County Garden Club, Sperryville Community Alliance and Friends of the Rappahannock (FOR) distributed free trees to families in Rappahannock County this past weekend at Waterpenny Farm in Sperryville.
There was a very successful giveaway of 500 free trees. Plus, many residents learned for the first time the many services FOR offers in the county.
Kerry Sutten of Before & After in Sperryville used rubber ducks that normally race down the Mighty Thornton River to raffle off all the remaining trees, so not a one went to waste.
It was a great day at Waterpenny Farm, helping the environment and making our county even more beautiful.
October usually a busy month
Fall is in the air, bringing with it crisp, cool mornings, the beautiful changing of the leaves, camouflage on the hunters who are out tracking deer and bear, pumpkin-spice everything, and yes, the stink bugs. Boy, do those things smell!
Over the years it used to bring with it special events in Rappahannock County, too. Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue held its annual oyster and ham dinner, with a great turnout of people. Washington Baptist Church held its homecoming celebration. And there was the House Tour sponsored by the Episcopal Church ladies of Trinity Parish.
Don’t forget the Country Cafe on Main Street, where David and his staff would prepare a meal of thanks for their customers.
Oh, how our lives have changed in one year’s time. But we can also pause and reflect on all we can be thankful for, despite COVID-19.
Dark Sky event
The Rappahannock County Park, in coordination with the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, is holding its penultimate “dark sky” event on Saturday, October 17, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Come see the planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, constellations and the Milky Way through telescopes that will be on hand for the event. There will be two short presentations to kick off the evening. Bring your binoculars, cameras and telescopes. Everyone is invited to this free event. Masks will be required after dark to ensure social distancing. Please text Torney Van Acker at 703-250-7943 for additional details.
Remember that on a clear night sky offers a display of stars, constellations, and bright planets, often the moon, and sometimes meteor showers. So bring your binoculars and telescopes and join Torney and others at 6:30 p.m. and see what you can find in the dark skies.