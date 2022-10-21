Rappahannock Garden Club’s Holiday Greens are back

After a two year hiatus, the Garden Club is thrilled to announce that it is preparing to have its traditional workshop in time for everything to be ready right after Thanksgiving, to help you get ready for the holidays. The Garden Club has handmade, made-to-order plain wreaths, decorated wreaths, swags, centerpieces and yards of garlands for sale. All profits go to sending county children to nature camps or providing scholarships.

wash-20_2.jpg

wash-20_1.jpg

Ann Nenninger view on her property is decorated with different shapes of pumpkins.

