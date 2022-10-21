Rappahannock County Garden Club is preparing to have its workshop in time for everything to be ready right after Thanksgiving, to help you get ready for the holidays. The Garden Club has handmade, made-to-order plain wreaths, decorated wreaths, swags, centerpieces and garlands for sale at the Washington Firehouse on Dec. 7.
Rappahannock Garden Club’s Holiday Greens are back
After a two year hiatus, the Garden Club is thrilled to announce that it is preparing to have its traditional workshop in time for everything to be ready right after Thanksgiving, to help you get ready for the holidays. The Garden Club has handmade, made-to-order plain wreaths, decorated wreaths, swags, centerpieces and yards of garlands for sale. All profits go to sending county children to nature camps or providing scholarships.
Our county’s club has been doing holiday workshops for over 50 years and this event is its only fundraiser for its scholarships. Community support makes this event the success that it is every year. All 45 members of the club participate over four days at the firehouse for a great bonding experience for the club and a great way to give back to the community.
Items will be available at the Washington Fire Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon for pick up. All orders must be placed before Nov. 20, to insure availability. All previous supporters will be contacted in late October or early November and they recommend early ordering to ensure you get your desired item. Visit rappgardenclub.org to see the full brochure of offerings and to order online. Or call Anne-Marie Stacey at 540-987-8249 to place your order.
Rappahannock Garden Club would like to thank you in advance for your continued support.
Book Barn anniversary
The Book Barn will celebrate its 14th anniversary on Saturday, Oct 22. Stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for refreshments and special prices on books, CDs, DVDs and more.
You can also sign up to join the Friends of the Library, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Library programs to benefit our community.
Dearing Road view
Ann Nenninger’s property on Dearing Road in Huntly is beautifully decorated for the Fall season. The pumpkins were home grown by her neighbor, Gail Reardon.
Breast Cancer Awareness
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual worldwide campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Join in the cause to help women in need today. Make life-saving research happen by wearing it pink!
