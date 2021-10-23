A wonderful sight
I’m not sure if anyone saw the beautiful sky last Friday morning, Oct. 15, when the sun was beginning to come up. Needless to say, I wish I had taken a photo of it. Amanda Alther from Harris Hollow took a photo. And it was the most beautiful sky I have ever seen. I know my granddaughter was looking down from above that morning. Thank you Amanda for the beautiful photo.
Dwyer Celebration of Life
The family of Ruby Dwyer invites you to join them in celebrating her life on Saturday,Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. The celebration will be at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, 3748 Sperryville Pike, Sperryville. For more information, call Sam Dwyer at 540-987-8280.
Condolences
My condolences go to the family of Ricky Lee Pullen, 58, of Luray, who passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Winchester Medical Center. Ricky was from Rappahannock County, grew up here, until several years ago, he moved to Luray.
Ricky was a good man, one of a kind, who always had a smile on his face everytime you would see him and always put his family first.
He loved to hunt, but most of all his passion was his family and his friends. He will be missed by so many who knew him.
A funeral service was conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, at the Bradley Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial was in the Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Book Barn News
The Book Barn invites you to drop by on Saturday, Nov. 6, for an open house to celebrate their 13th anniversary. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments and a special sale on mystery fiction will be available. There will also be a drawing for free items.
Stop by and browse through the excellent collection of history, biography, art, classics, travel, gardening, humor and fiction books. All proceeds go to the Rappahannock County Public Library.
Birding adventure
Join Friends of the Rappahannock on a family birding adventure that will prepare you to help birds through citizen science on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 2 p.m to 3 p.m.
This birding adventure will start with participants learning how to use binoculars, how to identify common birds in the region, and taking a quick hike to practice identifying birds. Your Friends of the Rappahannock instructor will send you away with a bird feeder and instructions on how to help scientists through Project Feederwatch.
Youth binoculars available to borrow, but in limited supply. One feeder per family. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear sturdy closed toe shoes. Ages 5+ recommended. It is FREE.
Have a wonderful week.