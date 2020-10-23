Fall is fire safety season
The Child Care and Learning Center would like to give a big thank you to our Volunteer Washington Fire and Rescue Department. On Thursday Oct. 22, the devoted first responders visited the center to talk with the children, in doing so complimenting the preschool’s fire safety curriculum.
Assistant Chief Bobby Smoot spoke to the children, who exuberantly discussed what they’ve learned about fire safety.
The children and teachers thank each and every first responder, and Ann, Bobby and Kaye in particular for coming out to CCLC!
Jewel in our hearts
Edna Pearl Chapman once said: Loved ones may leave this world, but they never leave our hearts.
Our community is deeply saddened by the death of Shirley Perry Huff of Washington. For we have lost a rare jewel, one that could never be replaced. She always had a smile on her face. Shirley used to live in the brick house across the street from the Old Washington School.
Kind, loveable, the type of person who would always listen, Shirley passed away on October 10. I got to know her through the Rappahannock News. Whenever she didn’t get her paper she would call and I would take the paper to her house in Front Royal. She loved her newspaper. Sometimes she would call during the week just to say hi and talk a little while. Shireley loved her sons, Lewis Edward and Brian Lee and grandchildren, always telling me sweet things about them.
Lewis and Brian, death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but always remember that love leaves a memory no one can ever take away. Someone so special as your mother, she will never be forgotten. Although it’s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow. Words fall short of expressing the sorrow I am feeling for you both and your family. May God’s grace give you strength during this difficult time.
God looked around his garden again and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth, and saw Anna’s tired face. He put his arms around her and lifted her to rest.
Gay Street goes virtual
Join Gay Street Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Virtual Artists' Talk surrounding the new exhibition featuring Adam Waimon (glass sculpture), Julia Bloom (paintings, drawings and sculpture) and Kevin H. Adams (resident artist showing new paintings from Virginia, Cape Cod and his travels elsewhere)
If you would like to see the work before the talk, it will be available in the physical gallery and on the gallery website when the show “opens” on Oct, 23.
For those online, here’s the Zoom Link to join in.