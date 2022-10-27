Brightest jewel departs Rappahannock
Edna Pearl Chapman once said: Loved ones may leave this world, but they never leave our hearts.
Our community is deeply saddened by the death of Ruth Kirkwood Baumgardner of Washington, who passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, at her home.
For Rappahannock we have lost a rare jewel, one that can never be replaced. She was my friend and a good one at that. When she would come in and pay for her newspaper subscription, she would stay for a while and we would chat about the good times.
She loved to mow her own yard, I remember her saying that as long as she could, she was going to mow her own yard. She loved to take care of her flowers.
I cannot find words to even begin to say about Ruth. She was one of a kind. Every time I would see Ruth, she always had a smile on her face and her eyes would have that twinkle.
I have known Ruth for about forty years or more.
If anyone deserves a crown of jewels, I have to say it would be Ruth. She was so kind, loveable, the type of person who would do anything for you, never said a bad word about anyone. She had so many friends that loved her.
God looked around his garden again and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth, and saw Ruth’s tired face. He put his arms around her and lifted her to rest.
Life is a gift from God. Our children, family and friends are all gifts to be savored. Although some days may be full of hardship and sadness for us, and we may not understand why. We can surely keep the memories of our loved one alive and thank God for the blessings we had with them.
When we lose a good friend, the experience is very traumatic, something we will never forget or perhaps never get over. It tugs at our soul in ways that only can be experienced by those who share our pain.
My condolences to the family of Ruth Kirkwood Baumgardner. You all are in my prayers and thoughts each day.
Ruth’s funeral was on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington, followed by a private burial at the St. Paul’s Cemetery in Woodville.
Boo! What’s happening for Halloween in Little Washington
Halloween is the time for the young (and not so young) to hit the streets and visit your doorstep for trick-or-treat, so best be ready with candy — and if you’re driving, be on the lookout for those little princesses, witches and goblins.
Little Washington’s annual Halloween festivities begin at 5:30 on Thursday, Oct. 31, and last until 8:30, well after the sun has gone down. Trick-or-treaters of all ages can stroll around the town and visit homes and businesses, many of which will also be decorated, for goodies and treats. Be sure to wear your costumes and join in one of Rappahannock’s most enjoyable and family friendly events!
The Inn at Little Washington will be handing out candy at the front door. Trinity will be having a Halloween celebration again this year from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. outside next to the church on Monday, Oct. 31. They will be handing out free hotdogs and chips and lots of candy to the little trick-or-treaters.
Gay Street here in Little Washington will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween night, Monday Oct. 31st. This will be Gay Street from Warren Ave to Jett St. This is so trick-or-treaters are free to walk the street around Halloween celebration at Trinity.
Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out candy on Halloween night around 6 p.m.
Quicke Mart will be giving out candy along with some of the businesses in town.
Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the carnival grounds. All are welcome. Hot dogs and cider will be available.
Calling all Washington Trick-or-Treaters: Those who make a stop at the Rappahannock News, 309 Jett St., on Halloween (Monday, Oct. 31) between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. will have the chance for a photo of their costume to be published online and in the Nov. 3 edition of the paper. But we’ll only pick our favorite costume, so get creative! Group costumes are welcome. We will be giving out candy too.
Have fun, all of you little Goblins. Be safe.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to one amazing woman — Elizabeth “Betty” Buntin — who will celebrate her 106th birthday on All Saints Day, Nov. 1. Betty has lived in the town of Washington, since 1946.
Kay Wilson, Nancy’s daughter and caretaker, said that Betty continues to keep up with current events through her daily reading of The Washington Post, and every Thursday, she enjoys reading the Rappahannock News. Betty told me that lately she has become a little impatient with people asking for her vote in the upcoming election. Betty maintains her lifelong habit of daily Bible reading.
Happy Birthday Betty, may you have many more. I hope you will have cake and ice cream for your special day.
Have a wonderful week everyone.