Boo! What’s happening for Halloween in Little Washington
Halloween is the time for the young (and not so young) to hit the streets and visit your doorstep for trick-or-treat, so best be ready with candy — and if you’re driving, be on the lookout for those little princesses, witches and goblins.
Little Washington’s annual Halloween festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, and last until 8:30 p.m., well after the sun has gone down. Trick-or-treaters of all ages can stroll around the town and visit homes and businesses, many of which will also be decorated, for goodies and treats. Be sure to wear your costumes and join in one of Rappahannock’s most enjoyable and family friendly events!
The Inn at Little Washington will be handing out candy at the front door. Trinity Episcopal Church will welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages starting at 6 p.m. and going to 9 p.m. This year they will have it outside by the front doors. They are scaled back for Covid safely. And the Quickee Mart will be giving out candy along with some of the businesses in town.
Also, the Rappahannock News is holding a costume contest, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Have fun, all of you little Goblins. Be safe.
Establishment of the Boundaries of the Town
In the 1796 Act of the Virginia General Assembly establishing the town of Washington, 25 acres of land were authorized to be incorporated into the town. One year later, land owned by William Porter was added to this, and the petition to the General Assembly to add Porter’s land was accompanied by a plan showing a town of 51 lots with two north-south streets and five cross streets. Based on later deeds of sale, it was determined that the lots measured 132’ by 165’ (one-half acre), the streets were 30’ wide, and the area of the town was 30.5 acres.
On Feb. 12, 1894, when the town was incorporated, the act of the General Assembly provided that the boundaries of the town “shall extend 300 yards on every side beyond the boundaries of the town, as described in the original charter.” Then, on Jan. 22, 1985, the County of Rappahannock and the Town of Washington entered into an agreement establishing boundary lines between the two entities. A survey and plat were prepared by James G. Butler delineating the new boundaries, which were approved by the Rappahannock County Court on June 6, 1985. By this enactment, the area of the town became 179.7526 acres.
Finally, in 1999 the Town and Rappahannock County enacted a joint resolution changing the boundaries of the town again. A new survey and plat were prepared by James G. Butler, and the boundaries were extended slightly at two places along the northwest boundaries. The area of the town became 182.0171 acres. This was approved by the Rappahannock County Court on June 8, 1999.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to one amazing woman — Elizabeth “Betty” Buntin — who will celebrate her 105th birthday on All Saints Day, Nov. 1. Betty has lived in the town of Washington, since 1946. Happy Birthday Betty, may you have many more.
Parker Critzer, will be celebrating her special day on Sunday, Nov. 14. And to a sweet lady, Ruth Baumgardner, who will be celebrating on Wednesday, Nov. 17. My sister Judy Alther celebrates on Thursday, Nov. 18.
A reminder
A reminder for everyone, the Book Barn invites you to drop by on Saturday, Nov. 6 for an open house to celebrate our 13th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be refreshments and a special sale on mystery fiction will be available. There will also be a drawing for free items. Wow! Who doesn't like to win free items? I sure do.
Stop by and browse through the excellent collection of history, biography, art, classics, travel, gardening, humor and fiction books.
All proceeds go to the Rappahannock County Public Library.
Birding adventure
Join Friends of the Rappahannock on a family birding adventure that will prepare you to help birds through citizen science on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 2 p.m to 3 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Park.
This birding adventure will start with participants learning how to use binoculars, how to identify common birds in the region, and taking a quick hike to practice identifying birds. Your Friends of the Rappahannock instructor will send you away with a bird feeder and instructions on how to help scientists through Project Feederwatch.
Youth binoculars available to borrow, but in limited supply. One feeder per family. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear sturdy closed toe shoes. Ages 5+ recommended. It is free. For more information, check:
Have a great week!