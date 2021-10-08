Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, Oct. 23, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.
Featured at the Washington gallery will be paintings by David Hyde Costello,
famed author-illustrator of children's literature; Frederick Williamson's gorgeous, hand-turned wooden vessels; and hear Kevin H. Adams discuss his newest work.
Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His work is regularly on display in both venues. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
Put it on your calendar so you don’t miss it!
October is usually a busy month
Fall is in the air, bringing with it crisp, cool mornings, the beautiful changing of the leaves, camouflage on the hunters who are out tracking deer and bear, pumpkin-spice everything, and yes, the stink bugs. We sure can’t forget those with the bad smell.
Oh, how our world has changed in one year’s time. As I was thinking over the weekend, how Rappahannock used to bring those special events. Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue held its annual oyster and ham dinner, with a great turnout of people. Washington Baptist Church held its homecoming celebration. And there was the House Tour sponsored by the Episcopal Church ladies of Trinity Parish. How the Country Cafe on Main Street, where David and his staff would prepare a meal of thanks for their customers. Things have changed so much because of the COVID-19.
But we can also pause and reflect on all we can be thankful for, despite COVID-19.
Wishes
Birthday wishes go out to my grandson, Troy Jackson Singleton, from Hickory North Carolina. He will celebrate his special day on Monday, (Oct. 18). Happy birthday, Troy!
Book Barn News
Are you a fan of Tom Clancy, David Baldacci, Janet Evanovich and James Patterson? These authors of mystery thrillers are on sale at the Book Barn during October. Stop in and find one of your favorites for just 50 cents. What a deal!
Also available are nonfiction history, art, crafts, poetry, classics, biography and children’s books, all at great prices.
The Book Barn is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m.
