September is upon us, when we begin to think of the summer ending and fall being just around the bend. The signs are all around us: school started, dogwoods are changing color and nights and mornings are somewhat cooler. We can’t forget the heavy dew in the morning. It takes hours for the grass to dry off now. In the afternoon the sky is so blue with those beautiful white puffy sheep clouds. I am so much waiting for fall. Although there will be more hot days for us, I am keeping a positive thought that they will soon be over for us.
The Autumnal Equinox arrives Thursday, Sept. 22, the first day of fall and the start of shorter days and longer nights. We are surely blessed to live in Rappahannock County with its abundance of autumn colors. I am looking forward to the new season.
609 Main St.
The first owner of lot 2 in 1798 was John Ray who paid 7 pounds 15 shillings for the lot. Apparently Ray did not build on lot 2, as required by the 1796 Act forming the town, and the lot was forfeited to the town trustees. In 1823 the trustees sold the lot, together with forfeited lots 1 and 3, to Butler Stonestreet for $18. There were no buildings on lot 2 in 1836, but Stonestreet built a house on the lot in about 1840.
In an 1843 deed, Stonestreet indicated that he was living on lot 2. In 1850, the lot was valued at $50 and the buildings on the lot were valued at $350. Stonestreet was age 55 years in 1850 and was a wheelwright. He was living on lot 2 together with seven other people whose surname was Stonestreet: Lucinda, age 44; James, age 22, a blacksmith; Elizabeth, age 20; Catharine, age 17; Mary B., age16; Thomas V., age 11; and Freeman H., age 9. These individuals were probably his wife and children.
Members of the Stonestreet family continued to live in the home on lot 2 for many years, including descendants Betty, Mary, and Lucy Stonestreet. In 1923, H. F. Stonestreet sold lot 2 (and lot 3) to James L. Oden and John W. Oden. The Oden family had married into the Stonestreet family. The lot was owned by Odens until 1943, when it was purchased by G. Dewey Jenkins and his wife Sadie. It was owned by Clyde Jenkins in 1957, was purchased by Frances Stewart in 1986, by J. Stewart and Evelyn Willis in 1987, and by William Hise in 1989.
In 2018, the owner of lot 2, designated as tax map 20A-1-8 (609 Main Street), was Megan S. Smith. The lot was 0.5503 acre and contained a 2 ½-story frame house.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to a special young lady, Joy Virginia Alther, of Washington. She will celebrate her special day on Monday, Sept. 12. Happy birthday from your family Joy! Also birthday wishes go out to Pat Giles of Washington, who will be blowing her candles out on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Lastly, birthday wishes go out to twin sisters Shirley Hitt and Hazel Haines, who will celebrate on Sept. 16. Happy birthday, ladies! Make sure Lois bake you both your favorite cake or pie.
Funeral service
The funeral service for Bill Jarrett will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church,Washington.
