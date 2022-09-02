washington-va-welcome-sign
Luke Christopher

Autumn is around the corner

September is upon us, when we begin to think of the summer ending and fall being just around the bend. The signs are all around us: school started, dogwoods are changing color and nights and mornings are somewhat cooler. We can’t forget the heavy dew in the morning. It takes hours for the grass to dry off now. In the afternoon the sky is so blue with those beautiful white puffy sheep clouds. I am so much waiting for fall. Although there will be more hot days for us, I am keeping a positive thought that they will soon be over for us.

