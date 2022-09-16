Art of Aging Expo 

washExpo2-15 (2)-2-web.jpg

Fawn Evenson of the garden club explaining Japanese flower arranging to two participants at the Expo.

The Rappahannock County Garden Club was pleased to partner with Rapp At Home at the Art of Aging Expo held last week at the Schoolhouse in Washington. In collaboration with Aging Together and other area organizations, the event featured lots of information on how non-profits in the area serve older populations and provide support. They even had folks giving the latest vaccinations and that was a well visited booth! The Garden Club created flower arrangements and gave them away to senior citizens in attendance, said Fawn Evenson.

washExpo2-15 (1)-web.jpg

Carol Cavanaugh and Sandra Cartwright-Brown, principal organizers of the Garden Club at the Expo.
washFundraiser-15-web.jpg

Ryan Williams, one of our School Age Teachers at CCLC and Andrea Herrell, their fabulous kitchen manager, prepared the food for the spaghetti dinner on Sept. 9.

Tags

Recommended for you