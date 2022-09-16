The Rappahannock County Garden Club was pleased to partner with Rapp At Home at the Art of Aging Expo held last week at the Schoolhouse in Washington. In collaboration with Aging Together and other area organizations, the event featured lots of information on how non-profits in the area serve older populations and provide support. They even had folks giving the latest vaccinations and that was a well visited booth! The Garden Club created flower arrangements and gave them away to senior citizens in attendance, said Fawn Evenson.
Ennis Family Fundraiser
According to Lisa Pendleton, Program Director, The Child Care and Learning Center would like to thank everyone who helped to make the Ennis Family Fire Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 9, a great success! We raised $4,929.84 that will help the Ennis Family get back on their feet again after the devastating fire that took their home. Mackensie Clark, Early Three's teacher, set up a yummy bake sale with homemade treats made by the staff.
Ryan Williams, one of our School Age Teachers and Andrea Herrell, our fabulous kitchen manager, prepared the food for the spaghetti dinner. Ryan reached out to several local stores in the weeks prior for donations in food, drinks, and table settings. We thank Carly Seabolt, Cindi Summerfield, Courtney Dodson, Samatha Williams, Jeff and Melissa Leake who helped to set up, serve and clean up after the event.
Thank you to our CCLC families and the Rappahannock Community for the donations supporting the Ennis family.
Rough Ride
Would you like to take a nice bicycle ride through the country? This Saturday (Sept. 17) is the Rappahannock Rough Ride, a charity bicycle ride that benefits the Fauquier Free Clinic, which serves Rappahannock. Registration will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 9 a.m. at the Washington fire hall. There will be multiple routes for you to choose from that range in distance and difficulty. Whether you’re looking for a challenging distance, gravel course, or a shorter, family-friendly loop, there will be an option best suited for you!
Helmets are required, signed waiver required, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Also at the Washington fire hall on Saturday, one can enjoy an All You Can Eat Buffet Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11. Come enjoy pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, sausage gravy, hash browns, coffee, and orange juice cooked by your local fire and rescue volunteers. Adults and kids 11 and older $10, kids 10 and under eat free. They look forward to seeing all of their friends and neighbors there. Questions? Call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes out to the family of Eleanor Davis Pullen, 84, of Washington. She passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, at her residence. Eleanor was born in Rappahannock County.
She had such a passion for going to church and she loved her family so much. A member of the Fellowship Assembly of God, she had also attended Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church, Washington.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Joan Davis Baldwin (Robert), Lewis Pullen, Jr. (Amanda), Greg Pullen (Ellen O’Neal), Pam Alther, and Jerry Pullen; one brother, Billy Bruce (Betty); nine grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Friday, Sept. 9, at Washington Masonic Cemetery, with Rev. Joel Cress officiating. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper served the family.
Reminder
A reminder that the funeral service for Bill Jarrett will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at the St. Peter Catholic Church, Washington.
Wishes to a good friend
I wish my good friend Jay Ward Brown a very happy birthday. He will celebrate his special day on Thursday, Sept. 29. Happy Birthday Jay!
