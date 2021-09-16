Autumn is around the corner
September is upon us, when we begin to think of the summer ending and fall being just around the bend. The signs are all around us: school started, dogwoods are changing color and nights are cooler.
The Autumnal Equinox arrives Wednesday, Sept. 22, the first day of fall and the start of shorter days and longer nights. We are surely blessed to live in Rappahannock County with its abundance of autumn colors. I am looking forward to the new season.
The Meadows
The Meadows is located at the west end of Porter Street. In 1781 William Porter was given 247 acres of land by his father-in-law Samuel Porter; on this land William and his wife Sarah built their home and raised a family of 13 children. The home and part of the land remained in the Porte family until 1871. The home had its beginning, as did many structures in the county, as a log cabin but it has been greatly expanded several times.
It is believed to have been used as a field hospital during the Civil War and those who died there were buried in the yard behind the house. Among the stones in the retaining wall behind the house is one carved with initials, probably a headstone from the grave of a soldier. Visible for many years, graffiti was written on the walls of the attic by recuperating soldiers and blood-stained floorboards bespoke its Civil War service. When the house was remodeled, this was painted over.
In 1871, Judge James French Strother purchased The Meadows. The house was said to be haunted and Judge Strother is reported to have had difficulty keeping servants. To solve the problem, he let it be known that he had shot all the ghosts with silver bullets and was able to keep help once again.
Strother married Mary Botts and they had seven children. Both of their sons became lawyers, and Andrew Botts Strother became Rappahannock County Juvenile Court Judge. One of James and Mary’s daughters, Belle, held her dancing classes at The Meadows. She inherited the property and retained it until 1946. There have been several owners since then — Charles Keyser, Edwin Benton, Willis B. Snell and Edward and Martha Barton. Today, the property is owned by the former mayor of the Town of Washington, John Fox Sullivan and his wife Beverly.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Condolences
Condolences go out to Nancy Freeman and family on the passing of her husband, Reverend Forrest L. Freeman, Sr. of Washington. Freeman passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, at his home.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.
My prayers go out to the family.
Wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to a good friend Pat Giles of Washington. Pat celebrated her special day on Monday, Sept. 13.
Be safe, enjoy the cool weather and have a wonderful week.