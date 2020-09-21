Autumn’s around the bend
September is upon us, when we begin to think of the summer ending and fall being just around the bend. The signs are all around us: school has started, dogwoods are changing color, nights are cooler.
The Autumn Equinox arrives Sept. 22, the first day of fall and the start of shorter days and longer nights. We are surely blessed to live in Rappahannock County with its abundance of autumn colors. I am looking forward to the new season.
Water testing
Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering testing to Rappahannock residents who have a well, spring or cistern as a source of their drinking water. The program is being offered virtually with drive by sample kit pick up and sample drop off.
Cost is $55 per sample. Registration is required and the deadline is Sept. 30.
Contact Becky Gartner at 540-727-3435 ext. 344 or rebes13@vt.edu. The Rappahannock testing is co-sponsored by Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.
Condolences
Condolences go out to the family of Walter Martin Jenkins, 84, who passed away on Sept. 12 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He served in the US Army with the military police from 1959-1964. He went to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation and retired after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department with over 59 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Doris Fincham Jenkins; daughter, Joan Garcia and husband, Manuel; sister, Harriett Kindall and husband, Tommy; and grandson, Chris Garcia and his wife, Kayla.
A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dan Yowell officiating. Interment will follow at Sperryville Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Army and VFW Post 2524.
Wishes
Belated birthday wishes go out to a good friend Pat Giles of Washington. Pat celebrated her special day on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Be safe, enjoy the cool weather and have a wonderful week.
