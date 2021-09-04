Reunions and a celebration canceled
The Smoots’ and Clatterbucks’ reunions that were scheduled for Sept. 5, have both been canceled due to concerns of COVID-19. They are hoping for next year.
The Celebration of Life for Olivia Grace Clatterbuck that had been scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Washington Fire Hall has also been postponed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Rappahannock County. We hope to be able to have it in January 2022, as a combined celebration of Olivia’s life and a celebration of what would have been Olivia’s eighth birthday.
More details will be shared as the date becomes closer. The family continues to thank everyone for their prayers, texts, messages, cards, calls, visits, food and flowers.
History: The county library and the Washington Town Hall
The Presbyterian Church on lot 22 had been unused since the 1890s. The property was purchased in 1939 by Franklin Clyde Baggarly, the owner of the Avon Hall property and a former attorney for the town. After he was declared incompetent in 1959, his wife Frances Trott Baggarly sold the eastern part of the lot in 1960 to the trustees of the County Free Library System, who were Q. D. Gasque (who was superintendent of public schools), Elisabeth Johnson, Freer Wilson, T. J. Pillar, and Virginia Miller. William M. Carrigan was elected chairman of the library’s Board of Trustees. This group of dedicated Rappahannock County residents rescued the old building and turned it into a public library, which officially opened on Sept. 19, 1963.
The town, and the county, thus had its first public library. The collection of books was accrued primarily by donations, and the library was initially open to patrons on Wednesday afternoons between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. In 1983, a 100-year time capsule in the shape of a pyramid was constructed by Edward Bailey and installed on the grounds of the library.
A sealed copper box containing artifacts and messages was placed in a concrete water-tight vault in the stone-faced capsule. The vault was sealed in a special ceremony on July 4, 1983, to be opened on July 4, 2083. The library remained in the old church building until the end of 1990, when it was moved into a newly erected building on Lee Highway just outside of the town.
The building and land were sold by the library trustees and the county to the Town of Washington in 1989, and it was converted to serve as the Washington Town Hall, which had been located in the former Washington Methodist Church Building on lot 43 since 1980. Pews from the Methodist church were moved to the building, and ladder-back chairs from an early stage of the Inn at Little Washington were donated to the building.
Eve Willis, an interior decorator and spouse of Mayor J. Stewart Willis, created the cushions and draperies for the building. Many books were donated by former Mayor John Fox Sullivan to fill the former library shelves. An office for the Town’s administrative assistant was created in the former church balcony.
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes go out to a special young lady, Joy Virginia Alther, of Washington. She will celebrate her special day on Sunday, Sept. 12. Happy birthday Joy!
Birthday wishes go out to Shirley Hitt and Hazel Haines, twin sisters who will celebrate their special day on Thursday, Sept. 16. Ladies, make sure you both get Lois Alther to take you out for a night on the town.
Condolences
Condolences go out to family and friends of John Miles Baumgardner Jr., 37, of Winchester, who passed away on Monday, Aug. 23.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 28, at noon at Maddox Funeral Home, in Front Royal, with the Rev. Jonathan C. Heddleston officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, of Front Royal.
John and my son Jonathan were good friends in school. He would come over to the house and play basketball with my son. When his dad would pick him up, John always thanked me for allowing him to come over. He was such a nice person. I would often ask him how his grandmother, Ruth Baumgardner, was doing. I could tell he thought a lot of his grandmother Ruth. He would say nothing but good things about her.
Information needed
We are in the process of working on the new Guide to Rappahannock County that will be released soon. I am working on the list of churches, making sure they are updated correctly. Please call 540-675-3338 or email me at jan@rappnews.com for your church information for the guide.
Have a wonderful week.