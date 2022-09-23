Fall found its way here in Harris Hollow this past weekend. I hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful autumn weather we experienced this past weekend. At my house we mowed the yard, and power washed the house. And this time of year all sorts of wondrous aromas begin to fill kitchens, from cookies and pies to jams, jellies and fruit butters. The cooler air is thick with cinnamon, cloves and other glorious smells that tell us fall is here and the holiday season is just around the corner.
Fall is my favorite season. For me, off to Dunkin’ Donuts for their pumpkin spice lattes and pumpkin donuts on a Saturday morning. Mmmm. What more could one ask for than that.
Mums the word
When fall arrives, it’s hard not to regret the passing of all the summer blooms, but never fear — fall’s mums are near.
Williams Tree Service & Landscaping has beautiful mums for sale now. I was there on Monday to get some. They are so huge and beautiful. They even have pies and cakes that the Mennonites from Madison bake and bring in every Friday after lunch. Jams and jellies from the Amish in Pennsylvania and Indiana. So many flavors to choose from.
The Amish also makes beautiful dry wreaths for sale. The beef for sale is from Greg Williams and the pork for sale is by Greggory Thomas (GT) Williams. I talked with the (Boss Lady) Robbie Critzer, she was saying that the men like the pickle bologna and pickle eggs. Well guys, you can eat all of those pickle eggs you want. I sure don’t mind.
The nice tomatoes and peaches and apples are from the Williams farm. I cannot leave out the honey which is made local on the Windsong Apiaries. Also Hubert Gilkey from Chester Gap makes walking canes and bird houses which are sold at the Williams store. I did not know they had all of that for sale in the store.
I really could run up a bill fast at Williams’ place for their beautiful mums. Be sure to stop and browse around and if you have a sweet tooth, well you will not be able to walk away without buying some of those tasty pies and cakes.
The Co-op also has fall flowers for sale. It’s always great fun when that first nip is in the air.
New hair stylist
The Hair Gallery, Sperryville, is super excited to welcome Melissa Werth their new stylist!
Melissa is super friendly and talented and brings many years of experience and creativity to hair styling. Many of you may know of Melissa as she previously owned a salon in Amissville. She has now returned to the hair styling business at 32 Main St. in Sperryville at The Hair Gallery so please make her feel welcome and give her a call for your next appointment 540-987-5010.
I remember her well from going to Amissville to get my hair cut. She really does a good job.
Welcome Melissa!
Harvest Festival and yard sale
There will be a Harvest Festival and yard sale at Sonshine Bible Church, 2161 Colvin Rd., Amissville on Oct. 1, from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Breakfast at 8 a.m. with biscuits and gravy, followed by lunch at 10:30 a.m., featuring catfish basket, chili hotdogs and the best BBQ. Live Bluegrass music and hayrides for the kids. Free pumpkins for the kids. Shopping for everyone. For more information, call Beverly at 540-522-2366. Everyone is welcome.
Retirement at the Library
The Rappahannock County Library invites residents and patrons to join them on Friday, Sept. 30, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to celebrate the retirement of Denise Kruczynski.
Denise has professionally and kindly served Rappahannock County Library patrons for 20 years. The library asks that you come by and wish Denise well in her next phase: Retirement — where we hope she has time to relax and read all of the books in her to be read pile!
