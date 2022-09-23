Autumn is practically here in Rappahannock

Fall found its way here in Harris Hollow this past weekend. I hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful autumn weather we experienced this past weekend. At my  house we mowed the yard, and power washed the house. And this time of year all sorts of wondrous aromas begin to fill kitchens, from cookies and pies to jams, jellies and fruit butters. The cooler air is thick with cinnamon, cloves and other glorious smells that tell us fall is here and the holiday season is just around the corner.

washMums-22-web.jpg

Beautiful fall mums in for sale at Williams Tree Service & Landscaping. Stop in and check them out.
WashMelissaWerth-22-web.jpg

Melissa Werth is the new stylist at The Hair Gallery in Sperryville.
washLibrary-22-web.jpg

Denise Kruczynski has served Rappahannock County Library for 20 years.

