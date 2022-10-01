Joyce survives and thrives after ruptured brain aneurysm

“My faith is an important part of my life, and I believe that Dr. Chitale was my angel on May 30. It is a miracle that I pulled through the surgery, and to see how well I have progressed, to the point of now having no disability, it is truly a miracle,” Joyce said.

This week's column is going to be about a friend I had known for years: Joyce Steward from Washington. She is one of a kind person who loves her family deeply and loves to serve the lord.

The beautiful autumn sunflower that Anne grew in her garden.
The Child Care and Learning Center would like to thank the RAAC Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund for providing us Jeanne Wall from The Goodlife Theater to perform "Land of Aloha." She performed for 67 excited children ages 16 months through age five.

