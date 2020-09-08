Cooler days and...Labor Day
Summer is finally winding down, the farmers are getting their last cutting of hay in, displays of colorful chrysanthemums for sale abound in the garden centers — symbols to me of the return of the chilly season, the approach of Halloween, falling leaves. I am switching gears here to welcome the autumn weather, the shorter days and cooler nights.
The Autumn Equinox arrives Sept. 22, the first day of fall and the start of shorter days and longer nights. We are surely blessed to live in Rappahannock County with its abundance of fall colors. I am looking forward to the new season.
But even though kids have headed back to school and Christmas layaways will soon be available at Walmart, we don’t have to pack up the patio grill just yet. Labor Day is the perfect time to throw a fantastic season-ending cookout. Invite your friends and family over and have a blast.
Dark sky
The Rappahannock County Park, in coordination with the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, is holding its next “dark sky” event on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.
Come see the crescent moon, the planets Jupiter and Saturn, constellations and the Milky Way through telescopes that will be on hand for the event. There will be two short presentations to kick off the free evening. Bring binoculars, cameras and telescopes.
Masks are required after dark. Please text Torney Van Acker at 703-250-7943 for additional details.
Birthday wishes
Birthday wishes to a special young lady, Joy Virginia Alther, of Washington. She will celebrate her day on Saturday, Sept. 12. Happy birthday, Joy!
Also Shirley Hitt and Hazel Haines, twin sisters, who will celebrate their special birthdays on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Ladies, make sure you both get Lois Alther to take you out for a night on the town.
Story to be told
Everyone has a story to tell along the way at one time or another. My story is about what I think about our post office not being built.
Excuses, excuses. Here I go by every day to see if ground has been broken, only to find green grass. Why did they even hold a groundbreaking ceremony? That was a joke to me. And where is a blue mailbox to drop town mail in the meantime?
I sure won’t be happy standing in line out Sperryville this winter waiting to go inside to get my mail.
Have a nice week, be safe out there.