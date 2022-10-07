Gay Street Gallery debuting new exhibition
Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, Oct. 15, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.
Working from both Rappahannock County and southern Maine, Colby Allred works primarily with clay to create forms that echo his surroundings. He received his BFA from Montana State University in Bozeman and has spent the last decade living and working in rural areas across the United States. He draws inspiration from the local culture, industries, and landscapes that embody the essence of these rural spaces.
This is Chris Liberti's second show at Gay Street Gallery. His urban, suburban and country landscapes evoke both memory and emotion. "I’m always looking, seeking color, design and composition in form, light, shadow and space," Chris explains, adding that "the man-made and natural elements collide together like pieces of a puzzle." His work is shown at galleries across the country.
Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia and his travels. Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His work is regularly on display in both venues. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
Put it on your calendar so you don't miss it!
Coppage/Woodard/Racer reunion
Coppage/Woodard/Racer reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Washington Fire Hall at 1 p.m. Come enjoy a day of family time and bring a covered dish to share with everyone. Looking forward to seeing everyone. Rain or shine. For more information, call Diane Sealock at 540-974-6807.
Book Barn news
The Book Barn is full of excellent books for every age. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, the Book Barn offers books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, local history and more.
Keep in mind that the Book Barn will celebrate National Friends of the Library Week on Saturday Oct. 22, with refreshments, special sales and giveaways. The Book Barn has supported the Rappahannock Library since 1974 with funds, technical support, programs for children and adults, and grounds maintenance.
October birthdays and anniversaries
Belated birthday wishes go out to Skip Giles, Bill Scoggin and a good friend Mike Massie of Washington; they all celebrated their special day on Tuesday, (Oct. 4).
Birthday wishes go out to Jonathan Moore and Mae Smoot on Oct. 15; Susan Parrish will have her day on Sunday, Oct. 16; to my grandson, Troy Jackson Singleton and Chris Keyser and Mae Smoot who will celebrate their day on Oct. 18; Former Mayor John Fox Sullivan will blow out his candles on Oct. 19. Ruthie Windsor-Mann will celebrate her special day Oct. 24. Debbie Knick will celebrate her special day on Sunday, Oct. 30, while our former editor John McCaslin was born on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Anniversary wishes go out to Rick and Kaye Kohler, who will celebrate their anniversary on Oct. 15; and to Kim and Bruce Nelson, whose anniversary is Oct. 18.
A building on the move
Week before last edition, I had a lot in the core part of the Town of Washington with information on it. So here's another lot located in the Town for this week, thanks as always to Maureen Harris, who wrote the book on town history:
The two-story building on this parcel in 2018 was formerly located on lot 29 (tax nao 20A-3-89) where it had been the home of John Jett Sr. in 1835. In the last quarter of the 1800s the building had been used as a drugstore, a saloon and a barroom. In 1900 the building was converted into a branch of the Farmers and Merchants Bank; in 1903 the property was purchased by the Rappahannock National Bank which continued to use the building on Gay Street as a bank which continued to use the building on Gay Street as a bank. The building was moved to its present location on lot 27 several years later; there it served as the Rappahannock National Bank until a new brick bank building was constructed on lot 29 in 1914-1915. The building was then used as the Washington Post Office until the mid 1950s. The building’s entrance was originally on Main Street, and a porch was constructed across the Main Street side of the building. When Main Street was widened after World War I, the porch was removed and the entrance was moved to Jett Street. The exterior of the building was pebble-dashed in the 1920s. The property was purchased in 1961 by Mary H. Lea, who made major renovations and restored the building as a residence. In the 1970s, the building housed “Country Cupboards,” a cabinet and restoration shop. Eugene and Clarissa Leggett owned the building in the 1990s; he was mayor of the town of Washington.
In the 1990s, the building was the site for Hospitality Design Inc., which was a business for commercial space planning, interior design, and project management for hotels, inns, and restaurants. In 2013, it became the offices of the local newspaper, the Rappahannock News. Lucy Catherine Bowie and Bruce Bowie had started publishing this newspaper in 1949, as a successor to The Blue Ridge Guide, which had gone out of business in 1936. Fronting on Main Street adjacent to the building in 2018 was the establishment called “Artifacts on Main,” an outdoor commercial sculpture gallery. This business was owned by Robert H. Ballard. In 2018, the owners of the southwestern part of lot 27, designated as tax map 20A-1-105 at the corner of Main and Jett Streets (309 Jett Street), were John and Beverly Sullivan; he was the mayor of the town of Washington during 2011-2018. [The building has since been sold to Rob Grey, owner of Whippoorwill Farm.]
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Enjoy the crisp weather and have a great weekend.