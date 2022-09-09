Remembering 9/11
I trust everyone had a nice and safe Labor Day weekend. This will be the last vacation for some of us until Thanksgiving. Come to think, that’s not too far off.
In just a few days, our country will be observing the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedy, the country’s worst terrorist attack. For some, it seems long ago; for others, it’s like yesterday.
Let’s not forget the innocent victims and the brave heroes who died attempting to save them. Nor the survivors, the children, the devastated families or the grieving friends they left behind.
And in our time, we will honor the memory of that day by doing our duty as citizens of this great country. Let’s take time out from our busy schedule on Sept. 11 to remember those who lost their lives through this tragedy.
The Ennis Family bake sale
The bake sale for the Ennis family that took place on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Quickie Mart turned out great. People from the community brought all kinds of goodies and there was a donation jar on the table for people to stop by and give donations. Everything was sold, even someone offered to buy her two lanterns she had on the table for decoration. She sold them as well.
The bake sale brought in around $4,000 for the Ennis family.
Christie Atkins would like to thank everyone who participated in baking and giving donations for the Ennis family. She would like to thank the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department for the use of their tables.
Thanks go out to Paul and Cucie for allowing her to have the bake sale at the store and to all the employees that worked at Quickie Mart on Sunday for their help.
It is so wonderful to see the community pull together for this event. It was from the heart indeed.
Be sure to read the paper each week, she is thinking of doing another bake sale in October.
Mini-expo
The Aging Together Art of Aging mini-expo will be co-sponsored by Rapp at Home, DSS, the Benevolent Fund and other county organizations. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington School, 567 Mount Salem Ave. The community is invited. They will have free health and hearing screenings, flu shots, information on Veterans health, hospice, fitness, and more. They will have a drawing for door prizes: tickets for lunch for two at Patty O’s and $50 gasoline cards. New Iberia will have a food tent. Attendance is free.
Rappahannock County Library visit
Recently, the library happened to have both our most experienced library patron and our newest library patron visit us at the same time. Library staff convinced Nevada Estes, 100 years and 10 months old, and Grayson Settle, 3 weeks old (pictured with Youth Services Librarian Sharon Buchanan), to pause to celebrate this moment and participate in this photo opportunity.
Lots in the core part of the Town of Washington
The names and layout of the streets and locations of the lots in the core part of the town have not changed from the original plan of the town presented in 1797 in the second petition to the Virginia General Assembly by George Calvert, James Jett Jr., James Wheeler, and William Porter in which they requested that Porter’s land be added to the town. However, most of the original 51 lots have been subdivided and are now described by a tax map number.
Lot 5- 20A-1-11 (525 Main Street): The first owner of lot 5 in 1798 was Benjamin Heaton, who paid 9 pounds 1 shilling for the lot. In 1809, Heaton sold lot 5 to George Calvert. The 1833 map of the town shows that “Mrs. Calvert’s house” was located on lot 5; in 1836 this house was valued on lot 4. The southern half of lot 5, containing the Calvert house, stayed in the Calvert family until 1853.
The northern part of lot 5 was inherited by Michael Nicol’s wife Sarah at her husband’s death in 1840. In 1901, Lucy sold this northern part of lot 5 to Lucy Hayward and her husband Thomas who was clerk of the Rappahannock County Court from 1892 to 1902. In about 1940, a one-and-a-half story frame house was built on the property. In 1996, the owner of this northern part of lot 5 was Elizabeth C. Bennett; in 2018, the owners were Kim and Janice Abraham. The property contained a frame house on 6513 square feet of land and was designated at tax map 20A-1-11 (525 Main Street).
Editor’s note: This information was excerpted from Maureen I. Harris’ book, “Washington, Virginia, a History, 1735-2018.”
Have a wonderful week everyone.