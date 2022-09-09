Remembering 9/11

Let’s take time out from our busy schedule on Sept. 11 to remember those who lost their lives through this tragedy.

I trust everyone had a nice and safe Labor Day weekend. This will be the last vacation for some of us until Thanksgiving. Come to think, that’s not too far off.

The bake sale for the Ennis family that took place on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Quickie Mart turned out great. Everything was sold.
Library staff convinced Nevada Estes, 100 years and 10 months old, and Grayson Settle, 3 weeks old (pictured with Youth Services Librarian Sharon Buchanan), to pause to celebrate this moment and participate in this photo opportunity.

