As 2022 comes to an end and we start looking back on another successful year in Rappahannock County, the nights are drawing in, there is a chill in the air, and Santa Claus is preparing for his delivery season — like many of you!

Christmas is a celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born more than 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem. For the religious, Christmas can be celebrated as a time of intense prayers for strengthening.

wash-grave.jpg

Last Sunday was a nice day for the Racers to place Christmas flowers on their family’s graves.

