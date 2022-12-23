As 2022 comes to an end and we start looking back on another successful year in Rappahannock County, the nights are drawing in, there is a chill in the air, and Santa Claus is preparing for his delivery season — like many of you!
Christmas is a celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born more than 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem. For the religious, Christmas can be celebrated as a time of intense prayers for strengthening.
For some, Christmas is a time of celebrating and taking a break from the daily grind of life, before stepping up again in the new year.
For others, it is a season for giving to the less fortunate ones and caring for them. One can dedicate all the efforts to help someone in need — a neighbor or a friend who is in need of help or care.
Christmas can also be celebrated as a period of forgiving family or friends who have wronged us, and asking for forgiveness from those we have wronged. We can celebrate this time by building new, stronger relationships with our families and friends.
And of course there is the giving and receiving of gifts, no matter how large or small. Keep in mind that the greatest gift you can ever own is not found in the stores or under your Christmas tree. It is found in the hearts of your loving family and your true friends.
Take pleasure in the Christmas season. Be merry like the song says and sing Christmas carols for all the joy that their words convey and the memories they bring back. A child of Christmas is anyone who believes, and as we celebrate this Christmas let’s remember to give thanks, to give love, to be joyous and to share in the belief that this season of giving is worth celebrating.
Wherever we are, near or far, let’s remember to stop for a moment this holiday season to cherish the ones we love, and let’s make sure they know it.
I hope this year has been a fruitful one for you and your family, and that this season of joy brings you many blessings, good food and lots of time to spend with family and friends.
May each of us, in our own way, seek to increase outreach to others, peace and love in the light of the new year. Merry Christmas and best wishes for a healthy, prosperous and blessed New Year.
Christmas Time in the Hollow
Let us all follow our hearts at this Christmas time
Santa’s sleigh bells are a ringing
It’s time for Christmas singing
Lights in each window a sight to behold
Christmas trees are bright and trimmed in gold
The shining light of a Christmas Star
Is his gift that might go far
Merry Christmas from that bright little hollow of mine
Remembering
Many people feel that one of the best ways to honor and respect their loved ones who have passed on to greener pastures is by decorating their graves with beautiful flowers.
It was a nice family day for the Racer family, placing Christmas flowers on their family graves Sunday, Dec. 11.
Timmy Leonard from Fredericksburg; Lois Jenkins from Rixeyville; and Beverly Racer Exline from Washington were all here for the annual observance.
The family met at the Washington Masonic Cemetery, then went to the cemetery in Gid Brown Hollow and put flowers on the graves, then on to Sperryville. Lunch followed at Ruby Tuesday in Culpeper.
Many thanks
I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this column over the past year and for the ones that took the time to stop by the office just to chat and to see how I was doing. Continue to call or email me with your news at 540-675-3338 or jan@rappnews.com.
