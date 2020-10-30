You are the owner of this article.
50 years of conservation in Rappahannock

Shenandoah National Park officially opened July 3, 1936. But it would be almost another 35 years before conservation efforts of Rappahannock residents really took root.

Read Part 1 of the "Protecting Paradise" series here.

1970: The Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) is formed in response to a utility company’s plans to erect towers and power lines through the county. After a 15-month battle, the plans are dropped.

1971: Virginia passes law allowing local governments to assess land at its “use value” rather than its market value, enabling farmers to hold on to land.

1972: The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC), a regional nonprofit based in Warrenton, is founded.

1973: The first conservation easement in Rappahannock County is granted to Caledonia Farm owner Phil Irwin.

1973: The Board of Supervisors approves county’s first comprehensive plan, seven years before required by state law.

1975: County approves its first erosion and sedimentation control ordinance. It has since been revised several times.

1986: Supervisors approve ordinance restricting density to one home per 25 acres on land outside the villages.

1999: General Assembly passes Virginia Land Conservation Incentives Act, giving tax credit to property owners who put land in easement.

1999: The nonprofit Rappahannock County Conservation Alliance (RCCA) is created to encourage and help residents put land in conservation easement.

2000: After county residents strongly object to a plan to erect seven tall cell phone towers, Sprint agrees to instead put up three “stealth” silos, a fake tree and three monopoles.

2002: RappFLOW, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the county’s watersheds, is formed.

2003: The Krebser Fund for Rappahannock County Conservation is established to provide grants supporting land conservation and public outreach and educational programs in the county.

2007: The Old Rag Master Naturalists chapter is formed. It comprises volunteer educators and citizen scientists committed to conserving and managing natural resources in a six-county region, including Rappahannock.

2014: RCCA merges with the Krebser Fund.

2017: The Dark Skies Initiative is launched by RLEP.

2019: The Rappahannock County Park is awarded “Dark Sky” status by the International Dark Sky Association.

2020: After a 16-year period without a required review, an updated comprehensive plan is forwarded by a divided Planning Commission to the Board of Supervisors.