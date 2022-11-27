ticks2.jpg

Alpha-gal Syndrome has emerged as the latest rising threat among tick-borne diseases in the area since its discovery in 2009. The allergy to meat sourced from mammals has begun to make its presence known as it continues to plague local residents.

Alpha-gal Syndrome is a tick-borne allergy to red meat, like beef, pork and venison, and dairy products caused by Lone Star tick bites. But much like Lyme disease, symptoms vary among patients, and the condition presents many uncertainties amid the medical community, often leading to misdiagnosis.

Thomas_Platts-Mills_2-24.jpg

UVA's Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills is credited with discovering the Alpha-gal allergy and its connection to tick bites.
2022-10-FF-Ticks-McCue-31.jpg

Dr. John McCue at his Mountainside Medicine practice in Washington, Va.
