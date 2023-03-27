schoolbus-rcps-1-2.jpg

Pick-up time at the elementary school.

 File photo by Luke Christopher

One of the biggest budget hurdles that Rappahannock County Public Schools (RCPS) faces is its Local Composite Index (LCI). That’s the complex formula used by Virginia to determine how much funding each county receives from the state to pay for public education.

Each county’s LCI is based on the following three factors, each given a different weight:

