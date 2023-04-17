 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chester Gap: At the top of Rappahannock, a ‘world unto itself’

  • Updated
  • Comments
Chester Gap: At the top of Rappahannock, a ‘world unto itself’
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Morris_Ronnie-32.jpg
By Luke Christopher for Foothills Forum

Densely populated mountain village occupies niche in county

2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Morris_Ronnie-31.jpg

The 'Gap' today: The fire station and old country store and post office.
Tiffany-Trey.jpg

Tiffany Matthews and Trey Williams last Octover
Download PDF ChesterGapFinal.v3.pdf
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Morris_Ronnie-29.jpg

Ronnie Morris: His Williams family lineage goes back five generations.
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Morris_Ronnie-9.jpg

Ronnie Morris' collection of historic photos of Chester Gap
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Morris_Ronnie-6.jpg

Merritt Greeley: Pictured at right, he served as the first postmaster. His general store, below, housed the post office. Greeley is standing with Kerry Williams, father of twins Mattie Frazier and Jesse Wines.
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Morris_Ronnie-4.jpg

The old General Store
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Left-Wines_Jessie-Right-Frazier_Mattie-3.jpg

Sisters Jesse Wines and Mattie Frazier, whose family has lived in Chester Gap for generations.
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-twins-5.jpg

Mattie Frazier's crown
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Brown_Todd-1.jpg

Chester Gap VFD Chief, Todd Brown
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Gilkey_Maybelle-3.jpg

Maybelle Gilkey still lives across from where she grew up and was the fire department’s treasurer.
chestergap.jpg

Working at the fireman’s carnival in July 1965 were Garfield Williams, Haywood Williams, John Williams, Albert Williams, Sherman Williams, Joe Williams, Ermand Morris and Hubie Gilkey.
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Ubben-148.jpg
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Brown_Todd-11.jpg

Wakefield Supervisor, Debbie Donehey (right) checks in with Todd Brown while collecting signatures for her re-election, she's currently running unopposed.
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-twins-7.jpg

Sisters Mattie Frazier and Jesse Wines: Mattie was crowned the fireman’s carnival’s first queen 1962, and she still has her crown.
2023-04-FF-ChesterGap-Morris_Ronnie-30.jpg

The Appalachian Inn as it stands today.
Foothills logo - horizontal

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred