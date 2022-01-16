Aline Johnson: Former postmaster, Sperryville; member, Rappahannock County School Board, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board, Lord Fairfax Community College Board; auxiliary member Sperryville Fire and Rescue and Volunteer Fire Department; member of Sperryville Methodist Church and Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school. Born in Sperryville and married to Carson Johnson (deceased), son C.B., daughter-in-law Carol and granddaughter Mikayla. Age 92.
The spark: I was raised during the Depression. We didn’t have money, but with a cow, pigs, chickens, and a vegetable garden, we always had enough to eat. My mother shared food with many families and helped out in the community. I can remember delivering groceries on my roller skates to folks who couldn’t get out of the house. Mother used to say, “You give someone in need a quarter and it comes back as a dollar.” During that time, I learned the value of helping others.
Proudest achievement: Serving the people of Sperryville as postmaster. I was awarded Postmaster of the Year in 1979 and never had a complaint during my tenure. I’m not sure this could be considered an achievement, but I was honored to assist with the Special Olympics when it came to Charlottesville. To see those young people excel in such challenging sports events was humbling.
Biggest challenge: I served on the Rappahannock County School Board for almost 20 years. I always tried to make the right decision for the right reasons and it was never easy. Sometimes what you think is right, it’s not for a good reason, and when you have a good reason for doing something, it is not always right. When children are involved, you have to put your personal views aside and do what’s best for their education. Our children are our greatest possession and all of us should do whatever we can to support them in the best and fairest way possible.
Why it matters: Everybody matters. I’ll call or write to people who are sick or in need, many of whom I do not know. The greatest thing we can have is love for each other. I believe that is why we have been put here. I’ve felt that way all my life and would hope that anything I’ve said or done could be an inspiration to somebody else.
Favorite Rappahannock treasure: I’ve always loved the people here. Yes, we have a beautiful, majestic landscape in our county, but the people are the real treasure. And it is not just the people who were born and raised here, it is also the people who have moved here and have helped improve the quality of life we enjoy. I love them all.
— By Bob Hurley — Foothills Forum