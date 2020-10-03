Jerry Goebel: School bus driver, Rappahannock County Public Schools; former member of the Washington Town Council and its treasurer for 17 years; retired bank branch manager. Has lived in Rappahannock for 22 years. Resides with Teri Sullivan, his wife, in Washington.
The Spark: When we first arrived in Rappahannock I often attended town council meetings. This was something new to me and I found them interesting and entertaining. I wanted to contribute, ran for a council position, and was elected. After retiring from the bank in 2008, I wanted to stay active and thought driving a school bus was a wonderful way to connect with the community.
Proudest Achievement: Without a doubt, marrying the ‘love of my life.’ Teri and I have been together for over 25 years. She’s hard working, completely honest, of the highest moral character, and perhaps most importantly — she keeps me on the straight and narrow. I couldn’t ask for anything more in a relationship.
Biggest Challenge: On the community service side of things, my role as treasurer of Washington. During my tenure the budget grew from $125,000 annually to over $5 million. During that time, we built the sewer system and water reservoir, sold Avon Hall and other properties and kept our debt under control.
Why it Matters: I think everyone should contribute something toward the betterment of their community. Some might think being a school bus driver is no big deal, but seeing those kids every day, watching them and their siblings grow up over the years, and supporting them in different ways is very rewarding. I’d like to think I played some small role helping them grow up into good kids. And it keeps me young!
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: The rural character of the place is special. My wife and I love the outdoors and Rappahannock provides so many opportunities to enjoy nature. And of course, the folks who live here are friendly and welcoming, always waving and saying hello. All that makes for a great community.
— Bob Hurley for Foothills Forum