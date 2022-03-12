Kathi Dutilh: Retired government relations executive specializing in trade and manufacturing; Rappahannock Garden Club, president; Childcare and Learning Center, board chair; Trinity Church, chair, Outreach Committee, Altar Guild, Pastoral Care; Sperryville Rescue Squad, board secretary; Rappahannock Social Services Department, board member; Headwaters’ Starfish Mentor. Full time resident since 2015. Lives with her husband, Kees, in Sperryville.
The Spark: My parents greatly influenced my interest in helping others. Growing up I remember they were always involved in church activities and helping out at our school. In my twenties, when I moved to Washington, D.C. from Appleton, Wisconsin, I volunteered at the House of Ruth, an organization which assists abused and homeless women and children. It was my first real taste of participating in a community service activity and it helped pave the way for my future involvement in a variety of volunteer activities.
Proudest Achievement: My family. Kees, my husband of 39 years, and I have raised two fine children who are successful adults. Our son, Christian has his own design and branding firm in New York City, and our daughter, Ann, a clinical social worker, lives in Charlottesville. Having been city dwellers, I consider our transition to country living an achievement. For years we would drive out and visit Rappahannock staying at inns and B&Bs knowing we’d end up living here. Since moving here we’ve been welcomed by the community and made many good friends.
That being said, social connections and staying active are important to me. I strongly believe that after retiring from professional life, now is the time for me to give back to the community. For some, the process of retiring is a challenge and can be somewhat bewildering. I’ve urged friends who are about to retire to get involved in community activities as a way to stay active and engaged. It's a great way to connect with people and help make a difference.
Why it Matters: My daughter gave me a quote from the great spiritual teacher, Ram Dass, which is “We’re all just walking each other home.” That rings so true to me. Whether you’re walking a youngster home from school, driving an elderly person to a doctor appointment, helping someone with the cost of daycare, visiting the sick, or volunteering with a fire and rescue company, it all adds up to being there for your neighbors. Sometimes these contributions might seem small and incremental, but when added up they really make our community a better place. God calls us to do our part and it matters that we answer that calling.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: In the seven years we’ve lived here I have found that Rappahannock has it all; a small-town scale where you can get to know your neighbors, great community spirit, wonderful people, and the beauty of the countryside. It fills me with a good feeling about humanity.
— By Bob Hurley for Foothills Forum