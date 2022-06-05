Lisa Heiser – Career Coach, with Rappahannock County High School (RCHS) Profile of a Graduate (POG) program. Prior to joining RCHS in 2017, sold high school yearbooks for 25 years. Volunteered for ten years at youth ministries started by her husband in Culpeper. Member of Rappahannock’s “Kids Coalition.” Graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Virginia. Two daughters, Madison (James Madison University 2021) and Natalie (University of Virginia 2022). Native of Luray, VA. lives with her husband, Kevin, in Amissville.
The Spark
At the youth ministry I was ‘mom’ to 50 kids. One summer I was taking a group of girls to camp. Certain items were forbidden and I asked the kids to turn over anything that was prohibited. About half the girls turned over sharp knives and razors, which, I learned, they used to cut themselves. It broke my heart. This was the turning point when I decided to devote my career to helping teenagers. Teens are sometimes difficult to deal with and often misunderstood, but I love them, and they need our strong support.
Proudest Achievement
Last year I worked with a student who wanted to go to Lincoln Tech, an expensive out-of-state technical training school, but money was a problem. I urged him to apply for scholarships but he kept avoiding me. The last day applications were due, I convinced him a small investment of time could result in receiving critical funding. We worked on applications for four hours. At the scholarship awards ceremony a few weeks later, he ended up receiving $8,000. A life changer! He’s now doing fabulous at Lincoln, has lined up additional grant money, and is on a promising path to a bright future.
Another important achievement was working with Carolyn Roth at Headwater’s Foundation to create ‘High School Plus,’ a program that provides financial support for kids who want to learn a trade or need help with dual enrollment college classes.
Biggest Challenge
It was hard to build rapport with students during my first two years on the job. I was a ‘stranger’ and it was hard to get kids to meet with me. To build relationships I started doing fun-filled field trips. Getting them outside of school gave them the chance to know me on a different level, not a ‘scary person’ in room two. My first year I probably met with ten kids. Now, each year, I know 90% of the seniors.
Why It Matters
My goal is to empower our students. To give them self-confidence and be successful when they graduate. We’ve seen example after example where teens who worked with our POG team go on to find well-paying jobs. We are here to give a helping hand to those kids who need advice and support as they navigate life after graduation. For many who take advantage of the program, it can be a life changing experience. When we receive thank you letters from some of the kids who have participated, you know you helped make a difference in their lives. It really lifts your spirit.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure
The people that I work with. Our POG team, of Jenny Kapsa, Dani Pond, and Lee Bernstein is a collaborative group. We are constantly brainstorming for new ideas, looking for ways to reach out to kids, and coming up with interesting field trips. The small size of our school, everyone knowing each other, and the strong support of our Administrator, Dr. Shannon Grimsley, all contribute to making this program a unique gem. You just don’t find that at other schools.