Clerk for over 30 years at Settle’s Grocery and Garage in Flint Hill. Member, Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Fourth generation Rappahannock resident, attended Rappahannock County Public Schools. Lives with her husband, Troy, in Gid Brown Hollow.
The Spark: Working at Settle’s has given me the opportunity to make a lot of friends over the
years and work with some really wonderful people. Developing these relationships, especially
with some of the old-timers, has been deeply rewarding. Of course, the paycheck is important because you really need two incomes if you want to do anything beyond day-to-day living, but it is really the people I encounter every day that keep me going.
Proudest Achievement: My kids. We have two awesome adult daughters and a stepson who live in the area. Watching them grow and starting their own families is a joy, there is nothing quite like it. We are blessed with three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and two step-great grandchildren. Six years ago, one of our daughters developed a serious infection and was on life support for nine days. We almost lost her. That really put things into perspective as to how much your kids mean to you.
Biggest Challenge: Although it is not so much a challenge as it is a reward, I would have to say my marriage. We have been together for 42 years. I was a senior in high school when I got married. A lot of times those relationships don’t last, but for a marriage to be successful you just have to work hard at it, meet the challenges along the way and stay the course. I think a key to our success is finding new and different things to share and staying active. Troy is the love of my life and my best friend.
Why It Matters: People depend on me. I’m here at 3:30 a.m. preparing breakfast for our customers, many of whom arrive when the doors open at 5 a.m. Providing a warm welcome first thing in the morning is something I always try to do. Sometimes over the course of the day customers I know confide in me with their concerns or troubles. I try and cheer them up with friendly advice. I’d like to think I make a little difference in their lives.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: I love the small-town nature of the place, knowing your
neighbors, and of course the beauty of Rappahannock County. There is no place better to live.