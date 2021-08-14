Pete Jenkins: Farmer, auto repair mechanic, retired from Virginia Department of Transportation as a supervisor after 31 years of service. Volunteered with the Boy Scouts and Flint Hill Pentecostal Church. Family was moved from Shenandoah National Park to Jenkins Hollow, Sperryville. Avid hunter and fly fisherman. Lives with his wife, Sandra, in Flint Hill. Nickname: “Mayor of Bean Hollow.”
The Spark: My father and my faith in God were the keys to my motivation. My parents were moved out of the park. They were hard workers, cutting corn, picking apples, working on the farm, and doing all kinds of things to keep us going, as we were very poor. My faith inspired me to volunteer with the church. And of course, Sandra has always provided the spark to help me build our homes and have a successful life.
Proudest Achievement: My wife, of 57 years, and my family. Our wedding was a happy day for me. I never thought I would get married until I met Sandra. We worked hard, long hours to build a good life and a beautiful family. My son Mark and his wife Holly are successful professionals and parents to our four grandchildren. They are truly a blessing. We are so fortunate to have them living close by.
Biggest Challenge: I had health problems at a young age and had trouble walking. Something wasn’t right in my belly. We couldn’t afford to see a doctor regularly and going to the hospital was out of the question. Thanks to the ‘man up yonder,’ it eventually went away. I was finally able to go to school when I was nine years old, but only for six years. I had to quit and get a job because we were so poor. I finally got my GED when I was 52, but my real degree was in getting things done and figuring stuff out. It’s been a hard life, but it’s been a wonderful life.
Why It Matters: Being yourself and giving to others. I get satisfaction from helping my neighbors here on Bean Hollow, at my church and wherever I can. I’m not a saint, but I’ve never turned down anyone who has asked for help that is within my power to give. It’s not always about giving money to good causes. It’s all about giving your time to help people. As Sandra says, showing kindness and love is what is most important.
Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: Having been born and raised in the county I’ve known just about all the old families between here and Nethers. So many wonderful people have inhabited this mountain land over the generations. That’s what has and continues to make this place so special.
— By Bob Hurley For Foothills Forum